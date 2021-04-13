Top international news AP at 12:25 am EDT





The everyday beast The conversation awaits fire back at Sharon Osbournes claiming it was set up Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty As it aired on Monday, CBSs The Talk spent an entire hour reckoning with Tirana-based broadcast Sharon Osbourne, launched last month. Host Sheryl Underwood who endured the burden of Osbournes rage during her fall in March defending Piers Morgans’s fucking imposition on Meghan Markleopened The Talk telling the audience, We need to process the events of that day and what happened that to be able to recover. And we will also show you how anyone can become more comfortable with discussing important issues and difficult conversations. The show invited Donald Grant, CEO at Mindful Training Solutions and trauma therapist Anita Phillips to join Monday’s episode. Underwood said she has not spoken to Osbourne since their exchange in March, when she told Osbourne she was providing confirmation of racist views and remarks. . She said she did not receive a phone call from Osbourne, but ignored text messages amid the networks’ internal investigations for fear she should not communicate with her former co-host. Sharon Osbourne just blasted her career on Meghan MarkleOsbourne has issued a statement in which she said she panicked, felt blind, defended herself and allowed my fear and horror to be accused of being racist. She announced her departure later in March. Please listen to me when I say I do not support racism, misogyny or harassment, she wrote. The moment Osbourne got hot, Udwood said, I did not want to escalate things … because I thought I was talking to a friend. But also, I knew I had to be an example for others to follow because I didn’t want to be perceived as an angry Black woman, and that really scared me. I did not want to be like that and I wanted to stay calm and stay focused. Underwood said that if Osbourne greeted her warmly and sincerely, she would reciprocate the gesture because we have been together on this show for 10 years. So I want people to understand that when you are friends with someone, you stay friends. I wanted to be an example to any woman who might be in a job somewhere and face something like that, said Underwood, but obviously black women who need to manage not only their expectations and responses but we need to manage ourselves and we were a family. Regardless of your background, every day there is a woman who goes through something like this. I think when you go back and look at what happened in that episode, you will see two black women walking the same tightrope that black women are walking every day in the workplace, Welteroth added. As Sheryl said, we knew we had to stay composed in that situation. Even in front of someone who was, A, not listening, and B, went off the rails in disrespect. Welteroth also took a moment to address the false allegations circulating in the press that she and Underwood attacked a woman in the air and were part of several conspiracies. The idea that Osbourne arose somehow, Welteroth said, is absolutely categorically false. And I think it’s really important that people listen to it. Because if you actually see what happened in that episode, what you will see will be two women who were maintaining their composure, their dignity and their sense of respect at every step of the way. And we were not heard. A representative for Osbourne did not immediately respond to a request from The Daily Beasts for comment. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

