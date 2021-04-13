International
Student killed after shooting police inside Tennessee high school: officials – National
Authorities say a student at a Tennessee high school shot at officers and was killed by police shortly before the bell rang Monday, coming as the community’s off-campus gun violence that has left three students dead this year .
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David B. Rausch told a news conference that police responded to a report by a gunman at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville around 3:15 p.m.
He says officers found him in a bathroom and ordered him out, but he did not obey. Rausch says that was when he allegedly opened fire and police opened fire.
The student died at the school and an officer was injured and taken to surgery.
No one else was injured at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, a town about 180 miles (290 kilometers) east of Nashville, police said in a statement.
Speaking outside a hospital, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told WATE-TV that she spoke to the injured officer and he was aware and in a good mood.
The violence comes as more classrooms reopen to students after months of distance learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which reduces the number of mass killings in the US The nation has seen a series of mass shootings in recent weeks, including eight people killed in three Atlanta -massage businesses on March 16 and 10 people killed in the Colorado supermarket on March 22.
Knox County schools resumed personal instruction in January, but Austin-East Magnet High School turned to virtual instruction briefly in February following the momentum of student killings. The school will close again on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kincannon, the mayor who is the former chairman of the Knox County School Board, spoke at a news conference in February about the gun violence that killed three Austin-East students less than three weeks apart this year. . Two of the victims were 15, and the other was 16.
“I know the school is a safe place,” Kincannon said at the time, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “It’s a place where people are learning. … Issues of violence are happening in the community and this is affecting children when they are out of school. That is why we are focusing our efforts on protecting the innocent, on protecting the school, on protecting children and students and staff. “
The newspaper reported that the school was adding three school resource officers and was increasing patrols around the time of dismissal.
State Rep. Sam McKenzie, who represents the district and went to school, said in a statement, “I am at a loss to describe my sadness as another horrific act of gun violence has occurred in my community,” urging people to “recover the sanctity of our beloved neighborhood.”
“This is the fourth unnecessary shooting involving the East Austin community this year and we must make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from happening again,” McKenzie said in a statement.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it has taken over the investigation.
Gov. Bill Lee mentioned the shooting at a news conference Monday but said he had little information.
“I just wanted to refer to this and ask, for those who are watching, online or otherwise, to pray for that situation and for the families and victims who may be affected by it in our state,” he said.
Last week, the Republican governor signed legislation that would make Tennessee the latest state to allow most adults 21 and older to carry their hands – open or hidden – without first clearing background check and training. . Lee backed legislation on objections from law enforcement groups, who argued that the existing state permitting system provided significant protection to know who should or should not carry weapons.
When asked earlier this year whether the mass shootings in Georgia, Colorado and others had given him any concerns about the timing, Lee said the increased sentences mean that “we will actually enforce the laws that will to help prevent future gun crimes. “
© 2021 Canadian Press
