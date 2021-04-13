Going home or staying safe in NE Nigeria is an impossible choice

Displaced people in devastated Maidugur camps live on unreliable food aid, but are afraid to go home where they risk jihadist attacks

MAIDUGURI (ALBANIA) – “Boko Haram was in my house!” three-year-old Aisha said with a frown, sitting next to her mother Hadiza in a devastated camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri.

The little girl froze in fear when she saw the jihadists last month before her mother grabbed her and ran. It was not the first time that 25-year-old Hadiza had fled her hometown of Dikwa in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

She had already fled years ago after an attack on Boko Haram, joining more than two million people forced to flee their homes, often more than once, by the fierce Nigerian conflict.

“I never want to go back,” said Amina, a 22-year-old woman also from Dikwa.

She and Hadiza had only recently returned to the city, where they kept beans and other vegetables, after being told it was safe.

But on March 2, heavily armed fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) jihadist group occupied Dikwa fortifications.

For little Aisha, who wears a bright pink veil, rivals ISWAP and Boko Haram are the same. Both groups kill, kidnap and rape, forcing people to live in tents away from their homes.

Many IDPs do not have access to the most basic needs. In Yawuri, a makeshift camp outside Maiduguri’s house for nearly 2,000 people, “there is no food. Sometimes there is no food for 24 hours,” said a 50-year-old woman, Balu Modu, explaining that their daily diet consists of millet ground and green leaves.

Outside Maidugur, many more live in overcrowded camps in areas where aid workers try to reach as they themselves are targeted by insurgents.

In an effort to help people leave the camps and rebuild their lives, Borno state governor Umara Zulum in 2018 launched a policy of “voluntary return, resettlement and reintegration” of IDPs into the “homeland” Theirs.

The government has already returned thousands of people and hopes to restore “at least 50 per cent of IDPs by 2022 and no IDP camps by 2026”, according to an official document first seen by AFP.

But many doubt whether it is safe for people to return home.

– ‘Pushing them to die’ –

Speaking on condition of anonymity, three senior aid workers with international organizations in the country told AFP they did not believe the right conditions for returns were currently in place.

Despite security measures, insurgents have launched repeated attacks on a dozen fortified cities where people had returned.

“They are forcing people in cities who have shown they can not protect them,” said one aid worker. “It’s crazy. They’re literally pushing them to die.”

Late last year, “4,000 people returned to Baga in large convoys. But the insurgents are there, so people are returning,” said a second aid worker.

Aid staff adds that the inability to farm is as serious a problem as the threat of attacks.

Many return-selected sites are areas where insurgents harass civilians, steal crops and other items, and abduct women working in the fields.

And if people cannot farm, they will have to rely on materials, which are limited to areas that NGOs cannot safely reach.

“They say it is voluntary (returns) but is it? How dignified is it?” asked a third aid worker. “They are pushing people to areas we do not have access to,” she said.

Borno state official Mairo Mandara insisted the government policy was to provide food for returnees for three months and money.

“We can rent you for a year, about 80,000-120,000 naira (177 – 266 euros) and you are looking for a house in Maiduguri, but you have to work to earn a living.”

Displaced people also had the opportunity to stay in camps, Mandara said – although these would be “consolidated”.

The government denies allegations that people are being forced into areas that are not safe.

IDPs return to safer cities closer to their homes only “where it is safe,” Mandara said. “We never return anyone until we get military permission.”

– Deterioration of security –

The government’s initial plan was to close camps in Maiduguri by May, but the timeline is being revised as security deteriorates across the region.

“People continue to arrive in Maiduguri, and not in small numbers – we are talking about groups of up to 3,000 people,” said the second aid worker.

Governor Zulum urged the newly appointed military chiefs to “create new and offensive strategies” as “a matter of tactical necessity”.

“If the uprising is not fully and absolutely subdued,” he said, “all efforts to improve the socio-economic status of our people may be in vain.”

Even in Maiduguri, residents are starting to feel more and more insecure. At Camp Yawuri, a community leader says he is “seriously afraid.”

“At night, we can see Boko Haram in the bushes with their torch lights,” said the 50-year-old father of 11.

In a makeshift shop nearby, Laminu Mustafa sells beans and millet. He has been in the camp for four and a half years.

“I want to go back but there is no security,” said the 27-year-old, who knows full well that in rural areas, jihadists steal civilians at best and kill them at worst.

“If we return to our village, Boko Haram will come.”