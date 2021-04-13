Students protest against proposed music cuts in Victoria area schools





Parents and students in Greater Victoria wereted no time in gathering petitions and protests against proposed music program cuts. SD61, Greater Victoria School District, is dealing with a $ 7 million deficit, and a draft budget for the district includes cuts in elementary and high school music programs. Students staged a protest in front of Lansdowne High School on Monday. Grace Bateman, a 6th grader who was part of the protest, said about 50 students showed up. Students carried handmade signs and some of the string players at the concert. Bateman, who has taught cello and saxophone through her school, said the proposed cuts would eliminate most of the students’ music options such as orchestras and string classes. There would be only one gang option left, which would only be for Grade 8 students. “I think music is important only because our music teachers are so dedicated and amazing and even right, it’s the highlight of our day. It’s a stress reliever,” Bateman told CBC All Points in the West. Jordan Watters, Chair of the Board for SD61, said she was proud the students were taking a stand. “We are always listening. I’m getting a wave of email tides. And we’re in the middle of the process here. To be clear, no decision has been made,” Watters said. The district deficit, she said, is partly due to the impacts of international program revenues due to COVID-19 and partly due to the functioning of the district structural deficit in the past. Other proposed budget cuts, including clerical staff, district directors, and funding shifts around teaching assistants and talented educational programming. “$ 7 million is a lot of money and it will have a huge impact on the whole system,” Watters said. “As caregivers, you know the administrators of the education system, we need to keep students at the center of our decisions and try to find the best way forward.” Looking for feedback Watters said the school board is interested in hearing from parents, students and teachers about the budget which will be formally released on Tuesday evening at a separate budget meeting. Normally, the budget process would end in April, but it has been extended this year to May 30 to allow feedback and discussions. “We are really in the moment of listening and asking questions and really fully engaged with thoughts on the potential impacts of the budget proposal,” she said. Listen to the segment on CBC All points west: All Points in the West11:39Victoria students are again pushed against the proposed cuts in music classes A draft budget for School 61 includes cuts to elementary and high school music programs. Grace Bateman is a 6th grader at Lansdowne High School. Kathryn Marlow spoke with him and SD61 board chairman Jordan Watters. 11:39

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos