Nepal suffocates smoke and ash as fires exacerbated by drought retreat

In the eight years that Basudev Pokharel has worked as a forest ranger, he has rarely seen a fire as large as the one that broke out in his village in western Nepal in March.

Hundreds of such fires have spread across the country since November, the worst fire season Nepal has seen in a decade.

The night the fire reached the village of Pokharel in Sungure, Dang district, a neighbor woke him up to warn him.

“We tried to control the fire, but it spread so fast that we were helpless,” the 55-year-old recalls.

“The fire came very close to my house and burned all the hay I had collected to feed the animals. Fortunately, I could save my house. ”

The government sent a fire control expert to guide the villagers as they handled the blaze, and the next day it was extinguished, but only after destroying more than 80 acres (198 acres) of forest.

“That night, I could not sleep all night,” Pokharel said, worrying that another fire would descend on Sungure, one the villagers could not fight.

As large parts of Nepal and some northern parts of neighboring India continue to burn, smoke and ash have caused rising levels of air pollution, with experts warning of increasingly frequent droughts linked to climate change may do more. common mass fires.

Pokharel said the fire reached his village through the surrounding forest, where the lack of significant rainfall for the past six months has left the leaves drying up.

Villagers say the fire has been a disaster for 460 families living near the forest and relying on it for food and fuel, in a country that prides itself on its community-managed forests.

“A lot of people here depend on firewood as their cooking fuel and most of them have been destroyed by the forest fire,” said Bimal Kumar Bhusal, one of the villagers.

“We will also face a shortage of grass (for the animals) as it has all been burned,” he added.

According to Bijay Raj Subedi, a forestry officer in Dang, fires in Nepal are most often caused by humans, either internationally or accidentally, such as when a cigarette is thrown carelessly.

Villagers regularly set fire to trees to make charcoal, to scare the animals away from hiding so that they can be hunted, or to clear areas in the hope of encouraging the growth of fungi or new clumps of grass.

But an extremely dry winter this year has made smaller fires more easily spread out of control, Subedi noted.

“There were almost no forest fire incidents in Dang last year, as we had good rainfall,” he said, adding that this year there have been more than 20 major forest fires in the district.

Figures from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology show that there was about 15 millimeters of rain in Nepal this winter, 75% less than average.

According to the disaster risk reduction agency in Nepal, more than 2,700 fire incidents were recorded between mid-November 2020 and the last week of March, a time period that covers most of the dry season.

This is the worst fire season in terms of the number of fires since the country started keeping records in 2012, and more than double the previous high level of 989 fires in the dry season 2015-2016.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) has recorded pollution levels in the Dang over 100 days higher than last month. A level of AQI below 50 is considered good.

Last week, levels in the capital Kathmandu were above 470, which is categorized as dangerous.

Schools around Nepal were closed for four days in late March after students complained of irritation in their eyes and throat from the smoke.

Although the schools are open now, “students (still) are losing class due to various health issues,” said Bhakta Bahadur Marsangi Magar, vice president of Saraswati High School in Pyuthan, a district near Dang.

“Those who participate are not concentrating much as almost everyone has problems such as eye burns,” Magar said.

But there was no point in closing schools again “as we are not sure when the level of pollution will decrease,” he said.

He said his school is encouraging students to wear masks in the classroom.

Naya Sharma Poudel, a coordinator for Nepal Forest Action, a non-profit organization based in Lalitpur, said while forest fires are not the only cause of rising air pollution in Nepal, “they are definitely one of the main causes”.

Poudel noted labor shortages as one reason Nepal’s forests are so vulnerable to fire.

Prakash Lamsal, a spokesman at the Ministry of Forests and Environment, said villagers have been trained to work with forest officers of each district to contain and extinguish fires in their areas, using fire lines along with equipment provided by the government. of the district.

“However, the spread of fires this year was so rapid that most of the forest fires in the country are out of our control,” he added.

Poudel said the migration of young adults seeking work from villages to towns and cities has left rural communities with fewer people able to fight fires.

“Villagers should only rely on government bodies to control fires,” he said. “By the time aid arrives in these remote forest areas, the damage has already been done.”

Poudel said forest floors should be cleaned regularly of dry leaves and branches to slow the spread of fires, and the government should build dotted ponds around forests to ensure water is more available whenever a fire breaks out.

In Pyuthan, Deputy Principal Magar simply wants the air cleared so that he and his teachers can safely help students prepare for upcoming exams and arrive late for classes due to the COVID-19 site blockage.

“We are very far from the city, very close to the forest. “I never thought pollution would be a problem for us,” he complained.