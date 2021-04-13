Haryana imposes night curfew amid drastic increase in COVID-19 cases | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Representative image (IANS) On Monday, the Haryana government imposed a night-time curfew with immediate effect amid a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases. The state government said in a statement that a night curfew between 9pm and 5am would be imposed Monday night and would remain in place until further orders. Only essential services will be allowed to operate during the curfew, the statement added. Moreover, strict isolation and social distancing measures have also been put in place to curb the spread of the virus. “No person will leave their homes or leave on foot or by car or travel or stand or roam around on any street or public places during the hours mentioned,” the statement said. However, there are some exceptions. According to the order, the movement of the following persons and services is excluded: Those in charge of law and order / emergencies and municipal services / duties including Executive Magistrates, Police personnel, military / CAPF personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, accredited media persons and government machinery in charge of duties related to Covid-19 (all in the production of ID card).

They specifically issued a restricted movement permit prohibited by authorized officers in that name.

There will be no restrictions on the interstate and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

All vehicles / persons in Bonafid transit (interstate / intra-state) will be allowed to pass, but only after verification of the point of origin and destination.

Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs will be allowed to stay open 247.

Pregnant women and patients receiving medical / health services.

Passengers leaving or returning from the airport or train station or ISBT will be excluded. Any person who violates these measures will be liable to be prosecuted, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 51 to 60 of the Law on Disaster Management, 2005, in addition to legal actions under Article 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions, such as applicable, issued orders are read.

