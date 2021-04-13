The Canary Islands Hotel offers accommodation for migrants in need

They had initially lost their tourism clientele to the coronavirus pandemic, but then things took a sudden turn.

A humanitarian crisis was unfolding in the archipelago where tens of thousands of African men, women and children were arriving by rudimentary ships. The Spanish government struggling to accommodate the 23,000 people who landed on the islands in 2020 contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The agreement not only helped migrants and asylum seekers have a place to sleep, but also allowed Lucock to retain most of his hotel staff.

But the contract expired in February and thousands of people were transferred from newly built large-scale hotels and refugee camps. Or so they thought.

We realized we had a row of people standing outside when we closed the doors, Saetran, a former teacher, said in a recent interview with The Associated Press at the Holiday Club Puerto Calma in southern Gran Canaria.

Some of the boys, as she calls them, had ended up on the streets after being evicted from government-funded reception centers. Others had chosen to leave the official system for fear of overcrowded camps and forced returns to the countries from which they left. With the rooms still empty, Saetran said he could not sleep knowing the migrants would be left on the street.

So they reopened the hotel doors again, this time at their own expense.

They were very scared, had nowhere to go and there was no other choice, said Saetran who has lived in the Canary Islands with Lucock since the 1990s and has a daughter born in Spain.

Today, the family, with the help of some hotel staff and other volunteers, provides food through the Saetrans restaurant, accommodation through the hotel and care for 58 young people, including eight unaccompanied minors, mostly from Morocco and Senegal as well as other West Countries. Africans, who fell out of the formal system of reception and integration of migrants for one reason or another.

One of them is Fode Top, a 28-year-old Senegalese fisherman who left his country in search of a better job in Europe last November. Fish in Senegal, he says, have disappeared from the ocean after years of industrial fishing by Chinese and European vessels. Nowadays one can hardly live a fisherman.

To make matters worse, the 3-year-old Top boy needed a life-saving heart surgery. To pay the medical bills, Top borrowed money he was unable to pay, resulting in threats.

If I go back to Senegal I will have problems. Many problems, said Top.

Formal camps were also involved with problems, with reports of overcrowding, inadequate food, unsanitary conditions and lack of legal and medical assistance. Recently, police intervened with rubber bullets at the largest camp on the island of Tenerife after a quarrel broke out between two groups of residents.

The Canary Islands and their sunny beaches throughout the year normally attract millions of Northern European tourists every year. But for migrants in Puerto Calma, staying in a hotel is not a vacation. The islands were simply intended to be a stepping stone to stability, security and employment in continental Europe, not their final destination. Today, it is an obscure place for thousands who have been denied access to the Spanish peninsula and live in waiting, unable to work and send money to their families.

They came here looking for a better life, one of the reasons I came to Spain, said 57-year-old Lucock. There is only one difference: They were not born with a European passport, so they cannot travel the same way I can.

One last evening while eating dinner, Saetran received a text message: Six teenagers, including suspected juveniles, had been sleeping on the streets of Las Palmas for days. She looked at her husband, who runs the hotel, for approval. He opened his eyes and took a deep breath.

The next day, the six boys arrived at the hotel carrying their belongings in plastic bags. Saetran and Lucock welcomed them and were given two rooms. They both know that the hotel will not be able to accommodate migrants forever, but for now they have a place to sleep.

If we can play a small part to make them feel safe and secure while they are here, then I feel like we have achieved something, Lucock said.

As the men wait months after month to either move north or return south, Lucock and Saetran try to keep them busy. Volunteers come three times a week to give English and Spanish lessons. Those athletes play beach soccer or run the mountain with the locals. There are also lots of checkers and card games.

The couple says they hope to continue helping young migrants even after tourism resumes and are setting up a charity.

In our culture we have so much that we forget to appreciate the little things, Saetran said.

One good thing is a series that highlights individuals whose actions shed light on joy in the history of difficult times of people finding a way to make a difference, no matter how small. Read the collection of stories at https://apnews.com/hub/one-good-thing.

