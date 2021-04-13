India approves Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine: manufacturer

International
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday named one of its strategic highways after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
The move was in response to the UAE in October renaming a street in the UAE capital after President Joko Widodo.
The Indonesian road given by the prince of the moniker crown connects the capital Jakarta with the main industrial areas in West Java province.
The President instructed the Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and I to judge the renaming of this 36-kilometer-long road, which is the longest in Indonesia, said Secretary of State Pratikno during the road naming ceremony, attended by the Ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Indonesia. Abdullah Salem Obaid Al-Dhaheri.
Hedy Rahadian, director general of road ministries, said the renaming of the Jalan Layang toll road to MBZ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed followed an official decree issued on April 8th.
Widodo inaugurated the road erected in December 2019, more than two years after its construction began in July 2017.
The road passes through the satellite cities of Bekasi and Cikarang in the neighboring province of West Java, where residential and industrial areas flourish.
The elevated highway, which costs state-owned toll road operator Jasa Marga 16 trillion rupees ($ 1.1 billion) to build, is reserved for long-distance private vehicles, with nearly 200,000 cars using the road every day. .
It was built on the existing toll road from Jakarta to Cikampek, which is always overloaded with container trucks, intercity buses and private vehicles, making it one of Indonesia’s busiest roads and an economic lifeline.
Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Husin Bagis told Arab News that naming the tax route after the crown prince meant increasingly strong ties between the two nations.
It is in honor of the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in bringing relations between the two countries closer and further showing the strong brotherhood between Indonesia and the UAE, the envoy said.
Al-Dhaheri said that his country expressed its gratitude and highest appreciation for naming this very strategic and vital path after His Majesty Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander United Arab Emirates Armed Forces. Forcat.
I can tell you that we are very proud and happy to receive this kind of appreciation mark from Indonesia.
Indonesia and the UAE have named the monuments in their respective countries following the signing of a $ 22.9 billion investment agreement that Widodo and his entourage secured during a visit to Abu Dhabi in January last year, which came after the trip to crown princes in Indonesia in July 2019.
Indonesian officials have described the deal as the largest trade deal in the countries’ history.
In July, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates also agreed to establish a temporary travel corridor, the first for both countries during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) to facilitate business and diplomatic travel between them.
The UAE renamed Al-Maarid Street, one of Abu Dhabis’ main streets, President Joko Widodo Street on October 20 last year to coincide with the first anniversary of the inauguration of the presidents for a second term in office.
In addition, the establishment of the President Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi is also underway, Bagis added.
Al-Dhaheri noted that relations between the two countries had reached new heights, moving away from traditional sectors of co-operation in areas such as oil and gas to other sectors including education, health, agriculture, investment and retail. .
Indonesia and the UAE have signed more agreements for the UAE to invest in and develop several major infrastructure projects in Indonesia, including a $ 500 million resort in its western province of Aceh and the opening of the first LuLu supermarket in Indonesia on the western outskirts of Jakarta.
The agreements were signed during a visit to Indonesia in March by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al-Mazroui and his delegation’s first senior UAE government official to visit Indonesia since signing a bilateral safe travel corridor agreement.
Al-Mazrouis’s week-long trip was accompanied by an groundbreaking ceremony to build a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo in Central Java province, the birthplace of Indonesian presidents, where his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is mayor .
Also in March, the UAE announced its commitment to invest $ 10 billion in Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, making the UAE the largest investor in the initiative, which the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority helped establish and serve as a counselor.
In a proposal still approved for a mangrove rehabilitation agreement between the two countries, Indonesia has also nominated a 10,000-hectare integrated mangrove rehabilitation project in East Kalimantan provinces or Bangka Belitung as Khalifa bin Zayed Mangrove Park.
