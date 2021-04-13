Baisakhi 2021: Congratulations, Messages and Greetings to send to your relatives and loved ones





This year Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13th. So call for the festive spirit and congratulate your loved ones by sending them these messages, quotes and greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Baisakhi is a festival marking the start of the harvest season in northern India. This year it will be celebrated on April 13th. This festival also marks formation of Khalsa Panth warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Baisakhi too symbolizes the beginning of the Hindu solar new year for Hindus. Baisakhi is celebrated by preparing traditional festivals and performing folk dances like gidda. Fans wear new clothes and visit gurudwaras on this day. So celebrate this festival this year by wishing your loved ones and sharing these thoughtful and sweet messages, greetings and quotes with your loved ones. Accept my warmest wishes to you this Baisakhi. May you have a generous year ahead! Warmest wishes to you and your family. Have a wonderful year. Happy Baisakhi! Happy Baisakhi to you and your family. Stay safe my friend. Wishing you a healthy, peaceful and joyful year. Happy Baisakhi to you and your family. May Waheguru bless you with growth, health and peace in this harvest festival. Celebrate Baisakhi with love and joy! May the freshness and aroma of spring be there in your life every day. Happy Baisakhi! Every day, every minute and every second is hope. So let’s hope the best for everyone. Happy Baisakhi In this Baisakhi, let us pray that it will be a year of new peace, new happiness and abundance of new friends. God bless you throughout the coming season. Happy Baisakhi! This day makes life seem much more vibrant and hopeful. May all your dreams come true. Happy Baisakhi Recharge and keep yourself in high spirits to celebrate the festival of joy with your loved ones this harvest season. Happy Baisakhi Happy birthday Khalsa. A reminder to stand up forever, to speak out and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi! Hope, happiness, joy !! Baisakhi festival of positivity !! Greater comforts and lasting peace are obtained when selfishness is uprooted from within. Guru Gobind Singh Ji – Happy Baisakhi! On this joyous occasion, let Waheguru accept your hard word and reward you with a successful life in your life. Happy Baisakhi! Wishing you a new year filled with peace, prosperity and good luck. Happy Baisakhi! The call of the koel, the aroma of ripe wheat, the dhol beats rumble in the air and the cheerful spirit explodes into a lively dance! Happy Baisakhi! Cheers for a better life and a brighter future. Have a prosperous New Year. Happy Baisakhi! I wish a wish for you in Baisakhi that all your wishes come true, may the Almighty accept all your wishes. You can get the best rewards for your charitable deeds! Let’s have fun and dance in this Baisakhi. It is the day to celebrate, as happiness spreads around you. Wishing you Happy Baisakhi 2021! Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadhaiyan! Read also:Gudi Padwa 2021: Know the rituals, dates and time to celebrate this auspicious day x

