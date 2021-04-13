Angela Merkel’s cabinet to pass German Covid blockade law to address growing cases





Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet is expected to pass legislation Tuesday setting out nationwide rules on restrictions created to ban Covid-19 infections. Merkel has been pushing for the law, which updates existing legislation and needs approval by both houses of parliament, as some of Germany’s 16 regions failed to impose boundaries agreed with its government despite a growing number of issues. It would impose stricter binding restrictions on virus hotspots, including potentially night curfews and the closure of non-essential shops and schools. Germany has struggled to control a new outbreak and local officials have been reluctant to impose new measures just months before national elections. The stalemate came to a head last month when Merkel apologized after withdrawing a planned Easter blockade and then warned she had planned to take greater control. Read more: Merkel warns of soft regions it could take control of Covid melee The number of infections rose to 140.9 per 100,000 people on Tuesday over the past seven days, the highest in nearly three months, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The spread of the deterioration comes despite faster vaccinations, which reached a daily record last week. Stubborn explosion The rate of coronavirus infection in Germany has stalled above a key level Source: Robert Koch Institute

Finance Minister and Deputy Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “fully convinced” that the bill would be passed at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, which was introduced by a day to speed up the process. “This will create uniform rules for Germany on what to do when the number of infections increases,” Scholz said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “We have a good chance of leaving the pandemic after the summer after millions of citizens have been vaccinated, but we must prevent this from being significantly delayed by the rise in infections,” he added. “These are regulations that are necessary, fair and easy to understand.” Some local officials have questioned whether the law is necessary and raised doubts about its compatibility with Germany’s constitutional rules for the separation of powers between federal and regional governments. The Merkel cabinet is also expected to pass a regulation requiring companies to offer Covid-19 tests to employees in the country. The request had been voluntary, with about 60% of firms complying, but that is insufficient and all companies now have to provide tests, according to Labor Minister Hubertus Heil. The regulation, which is set to take effect next Monday, applies to the public sector and private firms, Heil told ARD television. Scholz said companies will have to pay for the tests themselves as a contribution to the country’s battle against the pandemic. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

