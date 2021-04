Taiwan strengthens navy with discovery of new amphibious warship | Mighty 790 KFGO

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (Reuters) – Taiwan unveiled a new amphibious warship on Tuesday that could be used to land troops and strengthen supply lines on China’s vulnerable islands at sea and in the South China Sea. The 10,600-ton Yu Shan, named after Taiwan’s highest mountain, is the latest part of President Tsai Ing-wen’s ambitious program to modernize its armed forces amid pressure from China, which claims the island is the only one. Built by the state-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan, the spacecraft will enter service next year and will be armed with a cannon for use against air and surface targets, near-air and anti-aircraft missiles and anti- Phalanx rapid-fire missile launchers. The official naming of the new ship in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, Tsai said, represented a “historic moment” in Taiwan’s plans to build indigenous warships. “I believe this ship will certainly strengthen the Navy ‘s ability to fulfill its mission and further strengthen our defenses,” she said. CSBC Chairman Cheng Wen-lung said that in addition to being an amphibious warship, with space for landing artisanal vehicles and helicopters, it would be used to transport Taiwan holdings into the disputed South China Sea and islands in the sea. Taiwanese offshore location near the Chinese coast have long been considered easy targets for China in the event of war. “During wartime he will have an amphibious warfare mission, bringing reinforcements and fighting to retake islands at sea,” he added. The ship has a “hidden exterior” and protection from electromagnetic impulse, Cheng said. “He can perform various battle missions on his own at sea for a long time.” While the Taiwan Air Force has taken advantage of major ticket items such as new and updated F-16s, the navy is Tsai’s next focus, with submarines in production and a launch last year of the first of a highly maneuverable corvette fleet. hidden. The new Tuo Chiang-class corvettes have been dubbed by the Taiwanese navy the “plane killer” because of the anti-ship missile complement. It can also carry Sky Sword anti-aircraft missiles. Tsai has strengthened the domestic arms industry in an effort to make Taiwan as self-sufficient as possible. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

