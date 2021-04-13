The right time to face the epidemic of black deaths in custody





This week marks 30 years since the issuance of an urgent call to reduce the appalling number of Aboriginal Australians dying either in prison or in police custody. The report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Deaths in Care, issued in 1991, made 339 recommendations to prevent recurrence of the 99 cases it studied in detail. At the time, it was hailed as a turning point, but over the past three decades at least 455 indigenous people have died. In 2019, 18 percent of people who died in custody were Indigenous even though Indigenous people make up only 3 percent of the total population. Failure to end this epidemic should sadden not only the families of the deceased and Indigenous people but the entire community. Australians should feel the same anger as the Black Lives Matters movement in the US It is natural for the families of those who died like David Dungay and Nathan Reynolds to seek answers to what happened in their last moments of detention. The protests took place last weekend after five deaths in a month.

Yet it would be wrong to blame the massacre only on the prisons where these deaths took place. Indigenous prisoners are less likely to die in custody than other prisoners. The reason why indigenous people are over-represented in grim statistics is not primarily the treatment they receive in prison, as important as it is, but that indigenous people are most likely to be incarcerated at all. Indigenous people make up 28 percent of the prison population. The share of the indigenous population in prison is 12 times more than the rest of the population. Therefore, it follows that the best way to stop deaths is to stop putting so many indigenous people in prison. The Royal Commission reached the same conclusion 30 years ago, yet it took a long time to address the root causes of mass imprisonment, which include systematic prejudices in the criminal justice system and the resentment that many indigenous people feel towards white society. . When proposals are made to overcome these problems, many people ignore these complications and see it as a simple matter of law and order.

