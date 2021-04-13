Cashmere or trade, only political will can help India, Pakistan move forward: Former envoy to Delhi

Text size:

New Delhi:Earlier this month, Pakistan reversed the decision for himimport sugar and cottonfrom India, but former Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir has said he wants to have a normal trade relationship with its neighbor.

Bashir, also a former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, told ThePrint in an interview that there is a lack of political will on the part of leaders on both sides to resolve the Kashmir issue, but that if there is political will, then all aspects of the relationship of them can move forward, including the normalization of trade.

Not only normalization of trade, but many things can be done if there is political will on both sides. Whether that political will exists with adequate enthusiasm between the two sides is the big question. Of course, it is absolutely normal and natural to imagine that these two countries should turn a page in their relationship, Bashir said.

Bashir was speaking at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have shown some initial signs of easing. The first of these signs came on February 25, a day before the second anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, when countries issued ajoint statementagreeing to strictly adhere to the ceasefire along the borders.

The former diplomat thinks it is definitely the beginning, but he has a long way to go. There are many possibilities. If the leaders on both sides agree, we can have a vision for the future, he said.

Trade under the mandate of the Bashirs

When Bashir was Pakistan’s high commissioner in New Delhi, from 2012 to 2014, trade normalization had progressed significantly, with Islamabad willing to give India the most favored nation (MFN) trade status in the form of non-discriminatory market access (NDMA). Although this was finalized, but due to the change in government in India, it never became fruitful.

Pakistan had renamed the NDMA the most preferred nation status to avoid any controversy. Both parties had agreed to trade a large number of products under preferential tariff agreements that would not otherwise be allowed to be traded.

Back in 2013-2014, both parties had agreed on NDMA. That was just before February 2014, when I left Delhi, and soon, BJP came to power. Pakistan had decided to give up the MFN until the new government was elected, so the agreement could not be signed. Pakistan has always favored the normalization of trade with India, he said.

In my opinion, the last 70 years have been bitter, but there has been a lot of substance and agreements have been negotiated and reached between the two countries regarding agreements and understanding. Normalization of trade is one of those substances which is a consequence and should happen at some point in time, Bashir continued.

Article 370 is irrelevant to Pakistan

Bashir, however, stressed that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved amicably to the satisfaction of both sides, no other aspect of India-Pakistan ties can move forward.

Kashmiri is the center of everything that has damaged relations between the two countries, so it cannot be left out. Even in Kashmir, there are things that are possible and that need to be done. And my favorite thing about that contemptuous comfort for the Kashmiris. If we are able to work together to create comfort for the Kashmiris, at least get to a starting point where (we can) create steps to alleviate the situation, the former diplomat said.

The basic starting point is the beginning of relationship building and the treatment of realities by both parties. Political leadership should bring public opinion together and the media on both sides has an important role to play, he said.

Bashir said while there are positive holes appearing in Islamabad on easing tensions with New Delhi, it is essential that India grant full citizenship to Jammu and Kashmir.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, the first priority is to effectively address the Kashmir situation. Islamabad is very clear that the steps taken (by India) in August 2019 must be reversed, which essentially means the revival of the citizenship of Jammu and Kashmirand by rejecting attempts to change Kashmir’s demographics. I think these are two basic steps on which some kind of understanding should be reached, he added.

He also said while Pakistan never recognized Article 370 and is irrelevant to the country, Islamabad is upset with the way it was removed, denying the human rights of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan never recognized the article. It was irrelevant to Pakistan. Our position is very clear and that position is the right of the people. It is about the rights of the Kashmir people, especially human rights, which include the right to self-determination. What bothered (Pakistan) are the steps that accompanied the revocation of this article, which put the Kashmiris in a lot of trouble. Those steps need to be reversed, he said.

And, of course, these concerns about political activity, about restoring normalcy in Kashmir, concerns about demographic change must cease. These issues need to be addressed effectively, he stressed.

