International
Cashmere or trade, only political will can help India, Pakistan move forward: Former envoy to Delhi
Text size:
New Delhi:Earlier this month, Pakistan reversed the decision for himimport sugar and cottonfrom India, but former Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir has said he wants to have a normal trade relationship with its neighbor.
Bashir, also a former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, told ThePrint in an interview that there is a lack of political will on the part of leaders on both sides to resolve the Kashmir issue, but that if there is political will, then all aspects of the relationship of them can move forward, including the normalization of trade.
Not only normalization of trade, but many things can be done if there is political will on both sides. Whether that political will exists with adequate enthusiasm between the two sides is the big question. Of course, it is absolutely normal and natural to imagine that these two countries should turn a page in their relationship, Bashir said.
Bashir was speaking at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have shown some initial signs of easing. The first of these signs came on February 25, a day before the second anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes, when countries issued ajoint statementagreeing to strictly adhere to the ceasefire along the borders.
The former diplomat thinks it is definitely the beginning, but he has a long way to go. There are many possibilities. If the leaders on both sides agree, we can have a vision for the future, he said.
Read also: Pakistan knows 370 is missing, so India should not shy away from discussing Kashmir: former RAW chief
Trade under the mandate of the Bashirs
When Bashir was Pakistan’s high commissioner in New Delhi, from 2012 to 2014, trade normalization had progressed significantly, with Islamabad willing to give India the most favored nation (MFN) trade status in the form of non-discriminatory market access (NDMA). Although this was finalized, but due to the change in government in India, it never became fruitful.
Pakistan had renamed the NDMA the most preferred nation status to avoid any controversy. Both parties had agreed to trade a large number of products under preferential tariff agreements that would not otherwise be allowed to be traded.
Back in 2013-2014, both parties had agreed on NDMA. That was just before February 2014, when I left Delhi, and soon, BJP came to power. Pakistan had decided to give up the MFN until the new government was elected, so the agreement could not be signed. Pakistan has always favored the normalization of trade with India, he said.
In my opinion, the last 70 years have been bitter, but there has been a lot of substance and agreements have been negotiated and reached between the two countries regarding agreements and understanding. Normalization of trade is one of those substances which is a consequence and should happen at some point in time, Bashir continued.
Article 370 is irrelevant to Pakistan
Bashir, however, stressed that unless the Kashmir issue is resolved amicably to the satisfaction of both sides, no other aspect of India-Pakistan ties can move forward.
Kashmiri is the center of everything that has damaged relations between the two countries, so it cannot be left out. Even in Kashmir, there are things that are possible and that need to be done. And my favorite thing about that contemptuous comfort for the Kashmiris. If we are able to work together to create comfort for the Kashmiris, at least get to a starting point where (we can) create steps to alleviate the situation, the former diplomat said.
The basic starting point is the beginning of relationship building and the treatment of realities by both parties. Political leadership should bring public opinion together and the media on both sides has an important role to play, he said.
Bashir said while there are positive holes appearing in Islamabad on easing tensions with New Delhi, it is essential that India grant full citizenship to Jammu and Kashmir.
As far as Pakistan is concerned, the first priority is to effectively address the Kashmir situation. Islamabad is very clear that the steps taken (by India) in August 2019 must be reversed, which essentially means the revival of the citizenship of Jammu and Kashmirand by rejecting attempts to change Kashmir’s demographics. I think these are two basic steps on which some kind of understanding should be reached, he added.
He also said while Pakistan never recognized Article 370 and is irrelevant to the country, Islamabad is upset with the way it was removed, denying the human rights of the Kashmiri people.
Pakistan never recognized the article. It was irrelevant to Pakistan. Our position is very clear and that position is the right of the people. It is about the rights of the Kashmir people, especially human rights, which include the right to self-determination. What bothered (Pakistan) are the steps that accompanied the revocation of this article, which put the Kashmiris in a lot of trouble. Those steps need to be reversed, he said.
And, of course, these concerns about political activity, about restoring normalcy in Kashmir, concerns about demographic change must cease. These issues need to be addressed effectively, he stressed.
(Edited by Shreyas Sharma)
Read also: Has Russia lined up India and Pakistan? Growing Moscow-Islamabad ties have troubled Delhi
Subscribe to our channels at to YouTube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis & How can you fix it
India needs free, honest, non-linear and even more questionable journalism as it faces multiple crises.
But the news media is in a crisis of its own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving it a raw spectacle at first.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. Supporting journalism of this quality needs smart people and thinkers like you to pay for it. Whether you live in India or overseas, you can do it here.
Support Our Journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit