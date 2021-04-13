International
India 161,736 new COVID cases are the worlds highest | Coronavirus pandemic news
India has reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections, hitting once again the world’s highest number, for a total of 13.69 million cases, data from the health ministry showed.
The numbers usually drop on Tuesday due to delayed results from tests done at the weekend. Deaths rose from 879 to 171,058. Even those figures, experts say, are likely to be lower than reality.
Over the past week, India has averaged more than 130,000 cases per day. His number surpassed Brazilson on Monday, making him second only to the United States in the number of coronavirus infections, although both countries have much smaller populations.
Almost all Indian states are showing an increase in cases where new daily infections reach record levels, and experts say the wrong steps coming from the belief that the pandemic was over are coming back to haunt the country.
No one got a long-term view of the pandemic, Dr Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science and Education, told the AP news agency.
When infections began to fall in India in September, many concluded that the worst was over. Masks and social distancing were abandoned, while the government gave various signals about the level of risk.
When cases began to escalate back in February, authorities were left to clash, with some saying governments confused messages failed to communicate the risk.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted the need for people to wear masks due to the alarming rise in infections. But in recent weeks, while on the campaign trail, he has given speeches in front of tens of thousands of masked supporters.
The federal government has also allowed large gatherings during Hindu festivals like Kumbh Mela (Feast of Pitchers) celebrated in the Himalayan city of Haridwar, where millions of worshipers take a sacred dip every day in the Ganges River.
In response to concerns that it could turn into a prevailing event, the Prime Minister of the states, Tirath Singh Rawat, said: Belief in God will overcome the fear of the virus.
Optics are so important and we are completely confusing it, said Dr. Shahid Jameel, who studies viruses at Ashoka Indias University.
Dozens of cities and towns have imposed partial restrictions and night shifts in an effort to curb infections, but the federal government has so far ruled out the possibility of another blockade across the country.
Complicating concerns about growing cases is the fact that vaccination of countries can also be driven by trouble. Some Indian states have reported a dose shortage even after the federal government has insisted it has plenty in stock.
Modi has turned down calls from states to offer vaccinations to young people. But experts say the current limit of vaccine delivery for those over 45 should be eased and that shooting should be targeted in areas experiencing surges.
The burden of COVID-19 is being felt unevenly, Udayakumar said. And the answer must be tailored to local needs.
India now faces the mammoth challenge to vaccinate millions of people while also tracking the contacts of tens of thousands of people who become infected every day and keeping the healthcare system from collapsing.
Approved Russian vaccine
The country on Monday approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.
India, the second most populous nation in the world, became the 60th country to register #SputnikV after the positive results of the local Phase 3 clinical trial. Sputnik V is now authorized in 60 countries with a population of over 3 billion people, said a post on Sputnik V’s official Twitter account.
After a slow start, India recently overtook the US in the number of shots it is delivering each day and now averages 3.6 million. But with more than four times the number of people, it has given at least a dose to only 7 percent of its population.
The western state of Maharashtra in India, the home of Pune and the financial capital Mumbai, has recorded nearly half of new infections in the countries over the past week. Some vaccination centers in the state returned people due to shortages.
At least half a dozen Indian states are reporting equally low stocks, but Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has called the concerns a miserable effort by some state governments to draw attention to their failures.
Concerns about vaccine supplies have led to criticism of the Modis government, which has exported 64.5 million doses to other nations.
Rahul Gandhi, the face of the main opposition Congress party, asked Modi in a letter if the governments’ export strategy was an attempt to gather publicity at the expense of our own citizens.
India needs to get vaccinated faster and step up measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Duke Global Innovation Center at Duke University told AP.
The coming months in India are extremely dangerous, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]