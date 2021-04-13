India 161,736 new COVID cases are the worlds highest | Coronavirus pandemic news

India has reported 161,736 new coronavirus infections, hitting once again the world’s highest number, for a total of 13.69 million cases, data from the health ministry showed.

The numbers usually drop on Tuesday due to delayed results from tests done at the weekend. Deaths rose from 879 to 171,058. Even those figures, experts say, are likely to be lower than reality.

Over the past week, India has averaged more than 130,000 cases per day. His number surpassed Brazilson on Monday, making him second only to the United States in the number of coronavirus infections, although both countries have much smaller populations.

Almost all Indian states are showing an increase in cases where new daily infections reach record levels, and experts say the wrong steps coming from the belief that the pandemic was over are coming back to haunt the country.

No one got a long-term view of the pandemic, Dr Vineeta Bal, who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science and Education, told the AP news agency.

When infections began to fall in India in September, many concluded that the worst was over. Masks and social distancing were abandoned, while the government gave various signals about the level of risk.

When cases began to escalate back in February, authorities were left to clash, with some saying governments confused messages failed to communicate the risk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted the need for people to wear masks due to the alarming rise in infections. But in recent weeks, while on the campaign trail, he has given speeches in front of tens of thousands of masked supporters.

Hindus make a sacred dive into the Ganges River along the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar [Money Sharma/AFP]

The federal government has also allowed large gatherings during Hindu festivals like Kumbh Mela (Feast of Pitchers) celebrated in the Himalayan city of Haridwar, where millions of worshipers take a sacred dip every day in the Ganges River.

In response to concerns that it could turn into a prevailing event, the Prime Minister of the states, Tirath Singh Rawat, said: Belief in God will overcome the fear of the virus.

Optics are so important and we are completely confusing it, said Dr. Shahid Jameel, who studies viruses at Ashoka Indias University.

Dozens of cities and towns have imposed partial restrictions and night shifts in an effort to curb infections, but the federal government has so far ruled out the possibility of another blockade across the country.

Complicating concerns about growing cases is the fact that vaccination of countries can also be driven by trouble. Some Indian states have reported a dose shortage even after the federal government has insisted it has plenty in stock.

Modi has turned down calls from states to offer vaccinations to young people. But experts say the current limit of vaccine delivery for those over 45 should be eased and that shooting should be targeted in areas experiencing surges.

The burden of COVID-19 is being felt unevenly, Udayakumar said. And the answer must be tailored to local needs.

Volunteers check voters’ temperatures and distribute gloves at a polling station during the West Bengal state elections in Kolkata [Bikas Das/AP]

India now faces the mammoth challenge to vaccinate millions of people while also tracking the contacts of tens of thousands of people who become infected every day and keeping the healthcare system from collapsing.

Approved Russian vaccine

The country on Monday approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

India, the second most populous nation in the world, became the 60th country to register #SputnikV after the positive results of the local Phase 3 clinical trial. Sputnik V is now authorized in 60 countries with a population of over 3 billion people, said a post on Sputnik V’s official Twitter account.

After a slow start, India recently overtook the US in the number of shots it is delivering each day and now averages 3.6 million. But with more than four times the number of people, it has given at least a dose to only 7 percent of its population.

The western state of Maharashtra in India, the home of Pune and the financial capital Mumbai, has recorded nearly half of new infections in the countries over the past week. Some vaccination centers in the state returned people due to shortages.

At least half a dozen Indian states are reporting equally low stocks, but Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has called the concerns a miserable effort by some state governments to draw attention to their failures.

Concerns about vaccine supplies have led to criticism of the Modis government, which has exported 64.5 million doses to other nations.

Rahul Gandhi, the face of the main opposition Congress party, asked Modi in a letter if the governments’ export strategy was an attempt to gather publicity at the expense of our own citizens.

India needs to get vaccinated faster and step up measures aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, Krishna Udayakumar, founding director of the Duke Duke Global Innovation Center at Duke University told AP.

The coming months in India are extremely dangerous, he said.