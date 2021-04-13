Alive: Duterte reappears after 2 weeks absence

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday (April 12th) made his first public appearance in two weeks, shattering wild rumors about his alleged failure health and even premature death.

He directly addressed questions about his health.

“If you want me to die early, you have to pray more,” he said, referring to those spreading rumors that he had died in Singapore, where he was allegedly taken after a health fear.

He said he deliberately avoided appearing in public for two weeks to make jokes with his wrongdoers.

“I’m like a kid that way. The more you provoke me, the more I tease you again,” he said.

He said it was inside Malacanang, the spacious complex that houses the president’s office and residence, all the time.

He said he was working there and, a few days after midnight, had run, got on a motorcycle and played golf.

“I do not see anything wrong with riding a motorcycle at 2:00 in the morning. I am not devoting time to people,” he said.

Duterte had been out of the public eye for so long that his simple appearance in his weekly televised speech Monday night was news in itself.

The last time the 76-year-old leader was seen in public was on March 29, when he was present to receive a shipment of one million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by the Chinese firm Sinovac.

He then took a break for Holy Week, the Christian celebration that led up to Good Friday.

He was expected to reappear on April 7 for his weekly address on television. But this was abruptly canceled after reports that over 100 of his bodyguards had tested positive for COVID-19.

The same day, his daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, confirmed that she had flown to Singapore the day before with her son, a nanny and a bodyguard. She declined to say why she had made the trip.

This sparked speculation that Duterte himself may have been in Singapore after suffering a slight concussion.

The alleged photos of an air ambulance that allegedly flew him to Singapore surfaced and the hashtag #nasaanangpangulo (“Where is the president?”) A trend on social media.

“He is not ill,” Duterte spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference Monday when asked if the government planned to issue a “medical bulletin” to dispel speculation about the president’s health.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes, one of Duterte’s harshest critics, said in a Twitter post that he was “not buying” into speculation that Duterte was ill.

“He has done it for the last five years. He will disappear, then they will release their rumors. Then he will come out as a conquering hero and burn all those who were taken for a journey,” he said. tha Trillanes.

“He is a narcissist,” he added. “He wants attention.”

Duterte chaired a meeting of his ministers overseeing the government’s efforts to halt another coronavirus outbreak, much worse than what the Philippines experienced last year.

The government on Sunday lifted a blockade that had kept a quarter of the country’s population of about 25 million inside their homes for two months, although the number of COVID-19 infections remained alarmingly high.

Health experts and data analysts warned that lifting the strict quarantine restrictions this early could lead to another increase.

But Duterte and his aides insisted the signs showed COVID-19 cases falling in the next two weeks.

The Philippines has counted about 10,000 daily cases on average since last week.

With over 876,000 infections and about 15,000 deaths, the country has the second worst COVID-19 figures in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.

This article was first published on April 13, 2021 in The Straits Times.

