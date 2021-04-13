Boris Johnsons’ Brexit deal sparked security in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland is experiencing its worst period of unrest in years. This is one of the negative but predictable consequences of Brexit. Driven by their concern for the future of Northern Ireland, the faithful, who identify mainly as British and Protestant and want Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, are committing most of the violence. Northern Ireland’s controversial constitutional status is the mainstay of political expression in the country, and a majority of loyalists vote for unionist parties defending union as their highest priority.

The riots began on March 29 in Derry, a predominantly Catholic city that nevertheless occupies an elevated position in Protestant cultural memory. Loyal youths clashed with police using bricks, fireworks and petrol bottle bombs. Fighting continued for several nights before spreading to other cities and towns throughout Northern Ireland, including Belfast, Carrickfergus, Ballymena and Newtownabbey. At least 88 police officers have been wounded in disorder.

Anger among loyalists first reached a boiling point late last month after authorities chose not to prosecute members of Sinn Fein, the countries’ main nationalist party, for violating COVID-19 rules during a former member’s funeral. chief of the Irish Republican Paramilitary Army (IRA) last June. Photos of the event showed hundreds of people in attendance, including tall Sinn Fein figures, despite a strict limit on outdoor gatherings. The decision not to prosecute seems to have been the immediate spark for the recent riots.

Events now seem to be taking a worse turn. Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), a loyal paramilitary group that played a central role in combating the IRA during trouble and was ultimately responsible for the deaths of more than 400 people, it was accused of intimidation of Catholic families from their homes in some parts of the country. The group was behind the attacks on three houses in Belfast in which it believed Catholics were living and recently ordered Catholic families to leave their homes in Carrickfergus.

Although Brexit observers have long warned of a possible outbreak of violence in Northern Ireland, some observers may be surprised to find that it comes from the loyal side. During the Brexit negotiations, there was widespread concern that building customs controls along the Irish border would give the IRA a step back in resuming its campaign of violence. Most of the subsequent political squabbles had to do with mitigating these concerns.

By comparison, little attention has been paid to the concerns of the loyalists, even though they have a long history of civil disobedience and armed resistance to any political change that is perceived to undermine the union between Northern Ireland and Britain. Despite their fierce allegiance to Britain and British culture, the faithful hold deep distrust of the British government and have long feared that London would abandon them for the sake of political expediency. These feelings date back at least to the late 19th century and they were exacerbated by Prime Minister Boris Johnsons ’decision to accept the Northern Ireland Protocol in October 2019.

There was initial speculation that loyal paramilitary groups were behind the recent violence at least helped fuel it, but police now report it was largely spontaneous and disorganized. However, it is difficult to downplay the role that paramilitaries have played in recent years in raising public discontent and bringing the country to this point.

At the heart of this is the fear that Brexit could ultimately lead to a united Ireland. Northern Ireland voted by a narrow majority to stay in the European Union in the June 2016 referendum and the nationalists have used it to intensify their push for a referendum on Irish unity. This campaign took place against the backdrop of demographic change that seems to favor Catholics and a rise in Sinn Feins popularity across the country.

All of this has contributed to a growing sense of alienation and marginalization among the faithful that their country is slowly moving away from them. In addition to anger over the Northern Ireland Protocol, there is a frustration that is simmering and growing for perhaps two decades about the one-sided nature of the peace process, said Jamie Bryson, a prominent loyal activist.

The faithful gained international fame in 2001 and 2002, when angry crowds of protesters attacked schoolgirls attending a Catholic school in a Protestant area of ​​Belfast. The last major round of loyal violence began in late 2012, when the nationalist-dominated Belfast City Council voted to no longer wave the British flag every day of the year, generating widespread outrage among loyalists who feel their symbols cultural were being sidelined; about 157 people were injured in those riots.

Anger has erupted in the loyal community since Johnson renegotiated the Brexit withdrawal deal in October 2019. Johnsons’s predecessor, Theresa May, was politically dependent on the 10 seats held by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and had no choice but to took unionist concerns seriously But since the Conservatives’ landslide victory in the December 2019 election, Johnson has been free to pursue his favorite Brexit without having to consider unionists.

Among other provisions, the agreement established the Northern Ireland Protocol, which ensured that Northern Ireland remained a de facto part of the EU market and the customs union even after the rest of the UK left. Loyalists feared the deal made joining the Republic of Ireland the main target of the Irish nationalists most likely. From the unionist point of view, setting a customs border on the Irish Sea as opposed to one along the Irish border adds a barrier between Britain and Northern Ireland, which ultimately weakens the union.

Johnsons ’approval of the deal was seen as the ultimate betrayal by the loyalists. Prime Minister before described himself as an ardent and passionate unionist and largely came to power at the back of his unwavering support for the union. This stance gave him the support of the DUP in Parliament which then held 10 seats and was considered vital for the adoption of any legislation related to Brexit before the December 2019 elections.

After the Conservative victory in those elections, the DUP became largely irrelevant, and British policy continued without unionist concerns in mind. Boris Johnson has formed the loyal people of Northern Ireland, a member of the Ulster Paramilitary Defense Association (UDA) reportedly said after the agreement was signed.

Following the conclusion of the agreement, the faithful organized numerous meetings throughout the country to demonstrate their opposition to the agreement. Members of loyal paramilitary groups were reportedly present in some of these meetings. Giving a challenging air to the procedures, some people called for resistance and [do] whatever it takes to prevent any compromise on Brexit. UDA members also reportedly were preparing large-scale protests and demonstrations against the agreement.

Loyal resentment generally subsided at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as the country’s focus shifted to the public health crisis. But recent political events, including renewed tensions over the protocol, have rekindled loyal anger.

The unilateral decision by British governments in early March to extend the grace period for the implementation of customs controls on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain revived the debate over the protocol and sparked loyal nightmares.

On March 3, the chairman of the umbrella organization of the Council of Loyal Communities consisting of UDA, UVF and another loyal paramilitary group, the Red Hand CommandPosted a letter to Johnson withdrawing support from Good Friday Agreement organizations. Please do not underestimate the power of feeling for this issue throughout the unionist family, the letter said.

Signed at the culmination of the peace process in 1998, the Good Friday Agreement is credited with ending the Troubles and establishing the volatile peace with which Northern Ireland currently lives.

At the time of its signing, the support of loyal paramilitary groups was considered so beneficial to the success of the peace process that the Irish taoiseach and the British Prime Minister held several private meetings with loyal leaders to persuade them to support a political compromise. Their latest decision to withdraw their support is a blow to the hard-won peace in the country.

The Unionists, however, have always been deeply divided over the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. Although 71 percent of voters in Northern Ireland were in favor of the 1998 agreement, so be it 57 percent of Protestants were, compared to 99 percent of Catholics. The DUP brilliantly stood up against the then-dominant Ulster Unionist Party and denounced the deal, channeling feelings of betrayal and alienation felt among many unionists at the time. From 2001, nearly two-thirds of Protestants in a poll he thought the deal had benefited more from the nationalists than the unionists, and only a the third said they would vote again for the deal.

The Belfast agreement is incompatible with being pro-union because the model-based agreement was created to end the union, Bryson said. The peace process was sold to nationalism as a process, which is almost like a Trojan horse, to allow the end point of destination [united Ireland].

The DUP decision to enter government along with Sinn Fein in 2007 deepened the sense of marginalization among many grassroots unionists. It also meant that there was no longer any major anti-union party, making street action a more attractive alternative.

It is difficult to predict what the outcome of the final round of riots will be. All Northern Ireland political leaders have strongly condemned the violence, and large sections of both communities completely reject any attempt by the paramilitaries to drag the country back into violence.

But loyal resistance has been a feature of Irish politics since the 19th century and it has had a significant impact on the direction of Irish and British history. If the faithful themselves are trusted and there is no good reason to doubt them, the violence can be extinguished, but the anger, resentment and alienation that led it are unlikely to disappear as long as the threat of Irish unity hangs over their heads .