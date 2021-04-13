



Emma Parmee, one of the world’s leading experts in medicine production and development, will be the keynote speaker at the annual UGAs College of Pharmacy Chu’s lecture, which is being held practically on Wednesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Parmee, who is the global head of discovery science at Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson, is a leading investigator in the discovery of Januvia, a drug that helps lower blood sugar levels. She will address New Guidelines in Chemistry: Expanding Chemical Space Research in the Chu Lecture, which was chosen for the prestigious UGA Signature Lecture Series this spring. The UGA Signature Lectures highlight speakers marked for their broad, multidisciplinary attraction and compelling work bodies. The lectures are supported by waqfs, while others honor important historical figures and moments in the history of universities. The College of Pharmacies ChuLectureship recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the Distinguished Research Professor and Professor Emeritus DavidChu, who spent his entire career studying new drugs for the treatment of viral infections and cancer. With nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Parmeeearned ofarts herbachelor andPh.D. degrees in organic chemistry from Oxford University and held a NATO postdoctoral fellowship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has worked in numerous therapeutic areas in major pharmaceutical companies, including Merck and now Janssen. Its historic discovery of Januvia allowed the treatment of Type 2 diabetes without the side effects of some of the previously available treatments. She has received several awards throughout her career, including the Thomas Alva Edison Patent Award and the Gordon E. Moore Medal from the Chemical Industry Society. We are clearly privileged to welcome Dr. Emma Parmee at the College of Pharmacy, said Brian Cummings, head of the Department of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences at the College of Pharmacy. Dr. Parmee will certainly be an interesting speaker and her presence on our virtual podium will be an extraordinary way to honor Dr. David Chu, whose achievements in the discovery of medicine are internationally recognized. Registration required to attend and participate in the Chu Lecture, which will be presented on a Zoom platform in the webinar. Parmee will conclude her remarks with a short question-and-answer session. Shortly after its presentation, Chu will be honored for his dedicated years of research and service at UGA and the College of Pharmacy, and David Crich, Professor of the Georgia Research Alliance and David Chu Distinguished Researcher in Drug Design, will to be recognized. For further information on Chu Pharmacy College Lecture, contact Toni Phelabaum, Executive Assistant Dean.







