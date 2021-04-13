‘An ugly stain for years to come’: Laurentian University staff-drawn interests, program cuts

Monday was one of the worst days recorded for the Laurentian University community, with the news about 100 professors lost their jobs and dozens of programs were canceled leaving students, staff and other interests.

“I learned the news on my Twitter program … but then seeing it officially confirmed in the email was absolutely heartbreaking,” said political science student Katlyn Kotila, adding that losing a third of Sudbury’s Ont. , school teachers are amazing.

“It is an absolute loss, not only for the university, but especially for the students. These students came to Laurentian to study with academics who are at the top of the class in their field. Many of these professors are doing incredible things in the fields they study. “

As Laurentian maneuvers the insolvency process, job cuts and programs are the most astonishing development yet, the result of an academic senate vote last week aimed at helping financially blocked university restructurings.

Laurentian litigation under the Companies Creditors Regulatory Act (CCAA) began on February 1st. The solvency settlement process allows creditor protection, organizations can continue to operate while undergoing changes to regain financial standing.

Staff, faculty and students are mourning the dozens of job losses and program cuts at Laurentian University. (Yvon Theriault / Radio Canada)

“I have friends and colleagues that living life is being ruined. Brutal brutality,” said Albrecht Shulte-Hostedde, a professor in the biology department and Head of Research in Canada.

“I have to go back to work and how will I handle the work for an administration that implemented this extremely inhuman and cruel plan? It is very difficult in the summer.”

The biology department is not part of the School of Environment, which was closed, but the discontinued ecology and biology restoration programs are within the department where Shulte-Hostedde works.

Albrecht Shulte-Hostedde, a Canadian Chair of Applied Evolutionary Ecology Research at Laurentian University, called the staff and program cuts “extremely inhumane and cruel.” (Albrecht Shulte-Hostedde)

“The whole legacy of Sudbury’s reappearance is gone,” Shulte-Hostedde said. “The university uses its expertise in environmental science and environmental studies in its marketing. The strategic plan shows our expertise and productivity in those areas. It has wiped out the entire school of environment.

“I am deeply concerned about my colleagues and friends. I am concerned about the mental health status of all the people who have endured this inhuman process we have been asked to go through,” he said.

“Every aspect of what made Laurentian unique is the indigenous character, the francophone programs all those things are gone.”

Losing academic programs will ‘hurt’, says prof

Also, the money will be poured into the economy of Greater Sudbury, something that Laurentian economics Prof. David Robinson said it will be in the tens of millions of dollars when teachers and students leave the community.

After the cuts, professional programs remained intact.

“Which is kind of appropriate for the city; it’s the right general direction,” Robinson said.

“This is Canada’s big mining city. Right? This is the mining university for Ontario. And I see they have not cut that part of the university.”

David Robinson, a professor of Laurentian economics, says the cuts will come with ‘a whole bunch of cascades of effects,’ including the school’s reputation. (Yvon Theriault / CBC)

But as many academic programs as have disappeared, Robinson said.

“We do not have many people coming to Sudbury. You really have to face it. When you have a good art scene, it ‘s hard to make partners move to Sudbury on many occasions. We’ve heard that many times. So this will hurt a little.

“There is a whole bunch of cascades of effects. The reputation effect is not good. It does not look good for a city that has been seen as a filthy mining city and that had changed its image to a great extent to suddenly ruin the sector. “It does not look good at all.”

Impact on indigenous learning

A spokesman for the Canadian Student Federation-Ontario (CFS-Ontario), which represents 350,000 students, said French courses represent the bulk of program cuts and French-speaking students are being targeted.

Nearly 40 French-language programs have disappeared, including the only bilingual program of its kind at noon and the only one in the North.

“Laurentian University is one of the most important Francophone institutions in the province,” said Sebastien Lalonde, president of CFS-Ontario.

“Francophone students are told that their education, language and culture are not worth saving.”

In a statement, CFS-Ontarioal also states that Laurentian’s mandate is agricultural, and a center for indigenous learning and research. It is said that program cuts will have severe and negative impacts on indigenous learning and language scales.

“These innovative programs have made significant contributions to indigenous sovereignty, self-determination and decolonization through research and the extension curriculum,” the statement said.

“These cuts contradict the call for action of Canada Truth and Reconciliation Commission # 16:” We call on post-secondary institutions to establish university and college programs and degree programs in Aboriginal languages. “”

CFS-Ontario says the CCAA process “was never intended to be used by public sector institutions”.

“It is unacceptable for students who have invested so much in their education to be affected by the financial challenges posed by reckless administrative decisions and the erosion of public university funding,” said Kayla Weiler, CFS-Ontario National Executive Representative .

“The Laurentian crisis can be stopped at any time by the Ontario government. The 2021 budget is the third in a row with reduced funding for post-secondary education. It is time to invest in all students no matter where Ontario lives. “.

Seek help for provincial funding

For its part, the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA) is calling for the resignation of Minister of Colleges and Universities Ross Romano.

“If Ross Romano had done his job, none of these cuts would have happened,” said OCUFA president Rahul Sapra.

“Romano and the Ford government knew about the depths of Laurentian’s financial difficulties for months, if not years. They had ample opportunity to take action to avert this crisis. Instead, they chose to do nothing and betrayed the trust. of the Ontarians. “

I urge people to pay attention, because what happened in Laurentian can happen anywhere. – KatlynKotila, student

OCUFAis calls on the province to “immediately invest in Laurentian University to avoid job losses, reverse these harmful cuts, support the students and the Greater Sudbury community, and reassure public universities across Ontario that the government is committed to their success. “

For students like Kotila, whose future as a student is now in the air, Monday’s news will be “an ugly stain of Laurentian University for many years to come.

“We are losing so many incredible academics and in the process, we are also going to lose a lot of students who are likely to leave and continue to pursue academics elsewhere, now that their program is being cut,” he said. she.

“I urge people to pay attention, because what happened in Laurentian can happen anywhere. And so hopefully this will never have to happen again with any other post-secondary education or post-secondary institution ever again.”