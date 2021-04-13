Conor Benn could be an international star, says Sergio Mora





Sergio Mora believes Conor Benn could be a superstar if he crosses the pond after his dominant performance against Samuel Vargas at the weekend. The British middleweight weightlifter considered Vargas his toughest test to date, but he stopped it under 90 seconds after launching a Canadian-Colombian backstroke on the back leg from the past. Speaking at JABS with Chris Mannix, Mora was impressed with Benns performance, not just in the ring but in construction. Excellent performance by Conor Benn, and I think he has all the right things, all the attributes to make him the next big star, he said. He has sight, he has power, he has speed. He has charisma, when you heard him speak Spanish with Samuel Vargas, that sold me. Mora thinks such was the strength of his performance and personality that he could be successful if he changed the box to the other side. You know what, that sold a lot of people across the pond. To speak Spanish and be British, to look tough guy. This is the dream of the promoters, and I think Eddie Hearn understands it, and people will realize that this is a marketable name. And he comes from descent, he comes from greatness. He has that surname. It was a great victory for Benn. Mora explained that it was a great win considering it was a step forward for the 24-year-old, who now wants to fight Amir Khan. To get a first round knockout is really hard to do especially when you do it against the best fighter so far, he said. This is impressive, so we were talking about it. Whether he will build his famous UK base or encounter the pond. One can speak Spanish, for God’s sake. He can go anywhere. He’s nice, he’s good-looking, he gets people out.

