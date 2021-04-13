International
Students call on Australia to allow them to stand as military weapons under protesters in Myanmar
Naw Naw * shakes when he talks about the deadly violence that is being unleashed on Myanmar’s home.
Main points:
- Thousands of Myanmar citizens are struggling to stay in Australia
- At home, hundreds were killed by the military after seizing power in a coup
- Australian government criticized for its “constipation” response
Activists estimate more than 700 people, some of them small children up to five years old, have been killed since the military took power in a coup on February 1, ousting de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
“Sometimes they kill at night any age, they kill,” Naw Naw told ABC.
Right now, Naw Naw is safe in Melbourne, studying for an early childhood degree.
But her time in Australia could be around torunout her visa will expire next month.
As a member of the Kachin ethnic community which has been open to domestic atrocities, she fears what would happen if she were forced to return.
“I too would be arrested if I had to return now,” she said.
She fears if she were stopped, she would not come out alive.
“Everyone here is afraid of coming back at the moment. I really fear for every student.”
Mary Aung, also an international student, echoed these fears at a public hearing on the situation in Myanmar held by the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Trade today.
“There is a great risk to me if I return if I return to Myanmar I could be arrested upon my arrival,” she said.
There are more than 3,500 temporary visa holders from Myanmar to Australia, about half of them students.
Last month, Australian reports the government was planning to grant visa extensions for humanitarian reasons to Myanmar citizens in Australia with temporary visas.
The report said the Home Office and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were working on a policy to be announced in “not weeks, but days” but no announcement has been made yet.
Recent government figures show that in March, 45 Myanmar citizens applied to the Australian government for protection visas. Thirteen applied in February.
Some in the Myanmar community have called on the Australian government to follow in the footsteps of Bob Hawke, who offered asylum to Chinese students in Australia following the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
This is something Naw Naw would like to see as well.
“I really want to urge the Australian Government to take strong and swift action [on] that, “she said.
Australia criticized the excessive constipation response
Members of the Myanmar community criticized Australia’s “slow and ineffective” response to the coup.
Labor MP Julian Hill said they “deserve better.”
“Here we are in the middle of April and the best you have is that something can happen and it is not my problem,” he said.
“It sounds kind of constipation, I have to say, so I hope some of these actions can be done soon, so that things can be unlocked.”
Ridwaan Jadwat, from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, disagreed with that assessment.
“The government will look at this with a lot of compassion and make a reasonable decision,” he said.
He said visa extensions are being considered and when it comes to sanctions, “nothing is on the table,” he added.
Hugh Jeffrey from the Defense warned that sanctioning the military is not a “silver bullet”.
“Tatmadaw is an institution that has been extremely impenetrable to international influence,” he said.
“We must also provide opportunities that stimulate a return to liberal democratic governance.”
Complicating Australia’s response is the continued detention of Professor Sean Turnell, a close aide to Aung San Suu Kyi.
Defense officials said they tried for his release in a phone call between Australian Defense Force Deputy Chief David Johnston and Myanmar Deputy Chief of Staff Soe Win a phone call given for propaganda purposes by Tatmadaw.
Mr Jadwat of DFAT said the Australian government did not recognize the military regime as the government of Myanmar, but it was necessary to keep the lines of communication open.
The work is joined by calls for visa extensions
The federal opposition is putting pressure on the government to offer visa extensions to thousands of Myanmar citizens in Australia.
The call comes after 82 people were slaughtered on Friday in the city of Bago, near Yangon.
Shadow Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Shadow Home Secretary Kristina Keneally have written to the government, urging them to “demonstrate Australia’s strong opposition to these outright attacks”.
“These events are causing extreme concern to members of Myanmar’s diaspora community in Australia,” they write.
“We are therefore asking the government to allow Myanmar citizens with temporary visas to Australia to extend their stay.
The United States has already announced that it will provide temporary protection for Myanmar citizens in the country.
Naw Naw stressed that Australia has offered expanded visa opportunities for Hong Kong passport holders, in the run-up to the 2019 protests and a comprehensive National Security Act in the territory.
She added that violence by the Myanmar army, Tatmadaw, was on another level against oppression in Hong Kong.
“They did not do terrible things like Myanmar,” she said.
“Every day [we are] losing innocent people. “
* Name changed to protect identity.
