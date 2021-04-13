



News and Notes from the President of ILS Honorable members of ILS, In Italian, Friday is Venerdi; in Swahili, Ijumaa; in Russian, in ILS speak, Gazeta. In this issue, we remind ILS Members to enjoy the annual virtual meeting of the ABA Section of International Law, April 14-16. ILS is sponsoring a panel on April 14 for the annual virtual meeting entitled Holding a Gender Diversity Place at the International Law Desk, moderated by former ILS Chair Clarissa Rodriguez and ILS Hemisphere Sponsor Reich Rodriguez and including the Treasury as panelists of ILS Jackie Villalba of ILS Global Sponsor HarperMeyer; ILS Executive Board Member Cristina Vicens of ILS Hemispheric Sponsor Law Sequor; and ILS Executive Board Member Neha Dagley from RiveroMestre. We are looking forward to this panel. See below for registration information. Remember to calendar for April 20 at 1pm, the next installment of the ILS Fun and Learn lunch, featuring ILS Chair Chair Clarissa Rodriguez and guest of these months Richard Lorenzo, ILS Hemispherical Sponsor Regional Partner Managing Partner Hogan Lovells. Learn about Richards’s journey through an international judicial and judicial career. ILS thanks the host Fiduciary Trust International for using their Magnification platform. RSVP [email protected] On April 22nd, ILS is presenting the PPE webinar virtual transactions in a Pandemic: Achieving Compliance and Identifying an all-star panel discussing the multi-billion dollar market in Personal Protection Equipment and how to identify and prevent fraud, and secure compliance for your customers. The panel will feature ILS President Peter Quinter and Tucker Thoni from GrayRobinson; ILS President-elect Jim Meyer of ILS Global Sponsor HarperMeyer; Dan Harris, Managing Partner of HarrisBricken and industry professionals Colette Durst, internal consultant for 3M; and Dan Pak, Hartford Healthcare Supply Chain Management VP. Do not miss it if you want to protect your customers in this huge market to supply customers with products to protect against Covid-19 exposure. See registration information below. ILS joins as a Community Supporter for the upcoming panel entitled Combating Hate, Racism and Xenophobia Against Asian-Americans and the Pacific Islands on April 28th. The ILS supports the Asian-American community against those who espouse tolerance, peace, and the rule of law. Continue to send your members news for publication in our Newspaper. You will find news from ILS members below, such as Jennifer Diazs’ April 21 webinar on anti-dumping obligations. Your newsletter will let ILS members know what you are preparing; we will also publish short articles and podcasts (such as the ILS ST & Rs regional sponsor podcast), increasing the value of ILS to its members. for more information. If you are reading this, and your firm is in international practice, I encourage you to consider becoming a 2021 ILS sponsor. Fees 2021 are discounted, for this year only, and offer free advertising opportunities, ILS lunch and tuition opportunities, and lunch tickets for annual meetings. Contact ILS cashier Jackie Villalba at [email protected] for more information. Have a great weekend! Sincerely yours, Robert J. Becerra

