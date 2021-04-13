International
Chhattisgarh city extends blockade by 5 days
In increasing cases of covid-19 in Chattisgarh, Minister of State for Health TS Singh Deo said, “it is a critical situation. There is an increase in cases, the positivity ratio has also increased. I can not say if the malfunctioning ventilators were deliberately sent from the Center, but some ventilators still do not are working “
The minister when asked about the overcrowded morgues of COVID-19 victims, he said, “The responsibility of the health department is to take care of the patients, we can not make further adjustments. I spoke to the district administration about this. More adjustments have been made to keep the bodies alive. “
The bodies of COVID-19 victims have been piled up in morgues and crematoria in Raipur as the Chhattisgarh administration tries to deal with the sudden rise in cases of viral infection and fatalities.
In several videos on social media, the bodies were seen lying on stretchers outside Raipur’s morgue Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (DBRAMH), the state-run largest state hospital, and the latest rites of the victims performed from morning till night late in the crematoria here.
Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, State Health Minister TS Singh Deo said the overall situation is “very worrying” and the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths has posed a challenge to authorities.
“The district administration and the municipal corporation have been asked to ensure that the bodies are burned as soon as possible,” he said.
The situation was also grim in the neighboring district of Durg.
As of April 1, 861 people have died due to COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, with Raipur reporting 305 victims and Durg 213, according to official data.
The minister said there is usually no delay in burning the bodies of COVID-19 victims belonging to Raipur.
But for the victims saluting from other districts who fell into hospitals here, it takes some time to complete the process of relocating the troops to their respective locations, he said.
An official from the Raipur Municipal Corporation official said that for the past two days, the last rites of about 100 victims were being performed daily at crematoria and burial sites here.
Patients with various diseases, including COVID-19, were being treated at DBRMAH. The bodies of non-Covid patients and those dealing with forensic cases were also kept in the hospital morgue, said Additional Raipur Municipal Commissioner Pulak Bhattacharya.
The bodies of the victims being greeted by other districts were held in the Raipur Hospital cemetery before being relocated to their native places, he said.
“Due to a sudden increase in deaths due to COVID-19, the bodies were piled up in the morgue,” Bhattacharya said.
On Monday, the hospital morgue had 40 bodies, mostly of COVID-19 victims, which was more than its capacity, he said.
“Since the last two days, the last rites of nearly 100 victims were being performed daily in Raipur. We have crushed more cars in service so that the bodies can be moved to crematoria without any delay,” he said.
Until about two weeks ago, the bodies of COVID-19 victims were destroyed in only two crematoria in Raipur, but now the district administration has ordered the use of all 18 crematoria and burial grounds that fall below the city’s civilian boundaries for the purpose, he said. .
Crematoria on the outskirts of Raipur have also been identified, the official said.
During the first wave of COVID-19 last year, 10 crematoria and burial grounds were being used in Raipur for the final rites of the victims, he added.
A process was underway to set up more electric crematoria in Raipur and other cities, another official said.
Chhattisgarh saw 13,576 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths Monday
Chhattisgarh’s COHID-19 death toll rose to 4,56,873 on Monday with an increase of 13,576 new cases, while the death toll rose from 132 to 5,031, an official said.
This was the sixth day in a row that the state has registered more than 10,000 cases.
