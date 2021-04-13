Indirect tax collections: Indirect tax collections of the Center increase over 12% in FY21







In an official statement, the Ministry of Finance informed that the interim figures for indirect tax collections – both GST and non-GST – stood at ALL 10.71 billion compared to ALL 9.54 billion for the financial year 2019-20, recording thus an increase of 12.3 percent.

With this, net indirect tax collections have exceeded the threshold of Rs 9.89 lek set in the revised estimates (RE) for 2020-21 by the Center. NEW DELHI: The Center’s net revenue collections from indirect taxes showed an increase of 12.3 percent in fiscal year 2020-21, the provisional estimates released on Tuesday showed.In an official statement, the Ministry of Finance informed that the interim figures for indirect tax collections – both GST and non-GST – stood at ALL 10.71 billion compared to ALL 9.54 billion for the financial year 2019-20, recording thus an increase of 12.3 percent.With this, net indirect tax collections have exceeded the threshold of Rs 9.89 lek set in the revised estimates (RE) for 2020-21 by the Center. In addition, the net tax collections on behalf of the Center GST (Central GST + Integrated GST + Cess Compensation) in the years 2020-21 are Rs 5.48 Lrah Crore compared to Rs 5.99 Lak Crore last year financial.

However, it exceeded the revised estimate of the $ 5.15 billion GST net collection, which included CGST and Cess Compensation for 2020-21.

“The current net GST collections are 106 per cent of the total target collection (as for RE), although these are 8 per cent lower than the collection of the last FY (2019-20),” the ministry added. GST collections were severely affected in the first half of 2020-21 due to Covid-19. However, in the second half, GST collections recorded a good increase and the removal of over $ 1 million in each of the last six months. In March, GST collections were at an all-time high of Rs 1.24 billion.

In terms of customs, net tax collections stood at Rs 1.32 billion during the year compared to US $ 1.09 billion in the last fiscal year, recording an increase of about 21 percent.

Further, net tax collection on account of central excise and service tax (arrears) during the year stood at Rs 3.91 crore compared to Rs 2.45 crore in 2019-20, thus recording an increase of 59.2 percent, the statement added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos