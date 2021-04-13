The quarantine list hits the Irish surrogate couple in Ukraine

Irish couples pursuing replacement in Ukraine learned this week that the country has been added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list by the Department of Health.

Sinead Gallagher-Hedderman and her husband Mark are in Ukraine after the birth of their son Theo in a replacement eight days ago.

Mark learned Saturday evening that Ukraine has been added to the quarantine list.

The couple looked at the exclusion list but could not get clarification if they were excluded.

They thought they could seek an exemption at the Irish consulate in Ukraine, where they will receive emergency travel documents on Friday to take baby Theo home.

In Ukraine, the surrogate mother has no legal or parental relationship with the child.

The child is born stateless until the father’s DNA test proves that he is the biological parent.

When the Irish father is an Irish citizen, his child is an Irish citizen by birth.

This is the basis on which the Irish Consulate in Ukraine issues emergency travel certificates, to allow babies to return to Ireland.

The Department of Health says mandatory quarantine exemptions can only be requested when a person is in Ireland after entering the hotel’s mandatory quarantine.

The department points to the website, which says that if a person believes they are not required to quarantine or are asked to leave quarantine early, they may request a review.

She says this can only be done after a person is already in quarantine – which means that a person cannot request a review before traveling and the Hotel Security Forces can provide further information on how to apply.

Mark and Sinead live 10 minutes from Dublin Airport, where they want to quarantine with Theo.

“To be brutally honest,” says Mark, “from my perspective, there’s no hell way I’m going to go to a hotel back home. It’s not within the bounds of what I’m willing to do, just not is “.

Sinead shows that it is not just about their family; clarification is also required for other couples who are planning to travel for the birth of their babies.

A growing number of Irish couples are giving birth to their babies through surrogates abroad.

There are some couples with their babies in Ukraine who will be traveling home.

There are also couples who will be traveling from Ireland for the birth of their babies in the coming weeks and months.

According to lawyer Annette Hickey, these couples are desperate when they learn that Ukraine has been added to the mandatory hotel list.

She believes the exemptions described are not in line with Government regulations of the 2020 Health Amendment Act.

In that act, an “excluded traveler” is determined to possess the written confirmation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs that the person has an urgent humanitarian reason to travel thus.

“When you look at the legislation and the regulations, an ‘excluded traveler’ in my mind means someone, when he is coming to the country, knows that they are exempt from this requirement.

This couple traveling with their baby will be categorized as an ‘excluded traveler’ if the Minister of Foreign Affairs provides them with a written confirmation that they have traveled abroad for “urgent humanitarian reasons”.

Ms Hickey believes this can be done at the Irish consulate in Ukraine.

She says there is nothing more urgent than having a baby and nothing more humanitarian than making sure the baby has parents with it from birth.

“At all levels it is unimaginable to think that these babies will come to Ireland and be escorted by bus, by the Army, to any hotel facility for two weeks. I do not think it is Ireland that anyone would mean to us. treat or care for babies “.

Between the foods and the acquaintance of their newborn baby, Sinead and Mark are awaiting clarification.

“I would not put anyone else through this, this is a fact,” says Mark, “I really would not do it.”