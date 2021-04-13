India, overwhelmed by the COVID flood, quickly approves foreign vaccines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will soon follow up on emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines authorized by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna photos.

Worshipers were seen on the banks of the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela, or Pitcher Festival, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021. REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis

The move, which will remove the need for companies to do small local safety tests for their vaccines before seeking emergency approval, came after the world’s largest increase in cases in the country this month.

Vaccines authorized by the World Health Organization or authorities in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan can be provided with emergency use approval in India, mandating the pre-approval clinical trial requirement, the health ministry said in a statement. .

The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines will be evaluated for seven days for safety results before they are closed, she said.

India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines, has so far administered more than 106 million doses of COVID-19, but many countries are now short of supplies as inoculations expand due to overcrowded cases.

India has sold more than 54.6 million doses of vaccines abroad and donated more than 10 million doses to partner countries.

He is currently using AstraZeneca and a home-grown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech for his immunization apparatus. The country this week approved the shooting of Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use.

As of April 2, India has reported the highest daily increase in infections in the world, reaching more than 100,000 per day in the last week, compared to less than 10,000 daily cases at the beginning of the year.

India reported 161,736 cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 13.7 million. Deaths rose from 879 to 171,058.

The second most populous country in the world has also banned the exports of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Science, due to a local shortage. Indian medicine maker Cipla Ltd said it had doubled the production of the medicine to meet unprecedented demand.

Rallies, religious events

Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are set to bathe in the Ganges River on Wednesday, the third major day of a week-long festival, though peaks in coronavirus infections have prompted government critics to demand the cancellation of such major events.

Nearly one million Hindus bathed in the Ganges on Monday in the belief that their waters would wash away their sins. More than 100 of those people tested positive for COVID-19 in a random test conducted by authorities, local media reported.

Few of the crowds at the mass religious gathering called Kumbh Mela, or the feast of pitchers, observed precautions such as social distancing or wearing the mask, Reuters witnesses said.

Hundreds of thousands more are expected to dive into the waters in the northern city of Haridwar on Wednesday, the next major day of the festival.

Elsewhere, massive election rallies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition parties during polls in four states and a federally run region have raised concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah addressed large rallies Monday in the eastern state of West Bengal, a major political award, with Shah posting photos on Twitter of meetings with crowds of supporters while in disguise.

The second wave of infections that started in major cities of India, such as its financial capital Mumbai, is spreading more and more in the back area, where healthcare facilities can often be rudimentary.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has blamed several factors for the increase.

There have been elections, religious rallies, reopening of offices, many people traveling, attending social functions, not following rules, wearing little masks in functions such as weddings, even on crowded buses and trains, he said in a video conference last week.

India is currently reporting about twice the daily cases of the United States and Brazil, the other two most affected countries, although its daily death toll remains that of both nations.

India’s total infections rank behind only the United States after surpassing Brazil on Monday.

