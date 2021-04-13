Urgent reform is needed to reduce the high rate of indigenous imprisonment





Of the 41,700 or more men and women currently detained in Australian prison systems, nearly 30 percent are Aboriginal or Icelandic people in the Torres Strait. However, indigenous people make up only about 3.3 percent of the general population. This disproportionate incarceration rate has been consistently emphasized over the past decades because it points to fundamental inequalities within our nation. Protesters march in Melbourne on Saturday for indigenous deaths in custody. Credit:Getty Images Getting in touch with the police, being accused of insulting, negotiating the justice system, and the weather in a detention center is personally traumatic and can have a devastating impact on the family. Just for that reason, having so many men and women in custody at all times is a great tragedy for the indigenous community. Based on current custody figures, it would appear that very little has changed in the 30 years since the historic Royal Commission on Aboriginal Deaths in Custody issued its final report. As the commission met to examine the circumstances following numerous Aboriginal deaths in custody, it eventually found that indigenous people were less likely to die in prison than someone of non-indigenous descent. He found that many of the deaths in the 1980s came from a lack of appreciation of the duty of care owed to him when anyone, anyone, is taken into custody. However, it is the extent to which Aboriginal people and the Torres Strait Islands people come into contact with the police, justice and prison systems that was then, and remains today, of tremendous concern. Indigenous people tend to encounter police and correctional systems more often than any other sector of the population, as victims and offenders, and the reasons are multifaceted and profound. They come from a deep, intergenerational trauma. The children who are stolen from your arms, they take with them to be indoctrinated; seizing your land, country and community; after your history has been denied, your culture has been wiped out by the newcomers. These are the permanent signs of the history of this nation.

For the 2017 signatories Declaration Sit from the Heart, the fact that so many indigenous people end up in detention is the constant affirmation of what the royal commission said decades ago. Here is evidence, if needed, of the structural problems that generations of trauma and expropriation have created over the people of the First Nations. Uluru’s statement explicitly refers to the shameful levels of detention for Aboriginal youth while pleading with the world to understand that Australia Indigenous people are not a born criminal people. Loading The high level of guardianship was highlighted by the 2018 Australian Law Reform Commissions report, which made numerous recommendations for reforms from the Commonwealth, states and territories to reduce the possibility of introducing indigenous people into the police, justice and prison systems. Since 1991, there have been growing changes in the judiciary, police and corrections in every state. But some, inexplicably, are still far from implementing some of the most substantial and practical changes recommended by the commission. It took until February this year and the death in custody of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day, that the crime of being drunk and disorderly in public was hidden from the Victorian Penal Code. However, the change does not take effect for another 19 months.

