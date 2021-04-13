Thailand registers more than 900 cases for the third day in a row





BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand on Tuesday recorded a third day in a row with more than 900 cases of coronavirus as thousands flocked to beaches on the first day of a long national holiday, despite warnings from health officials. Dr. Opas Karnkavinpong, director general of the Department of Disease Control, warned that potential blockades would be implemented next week when people return to cities after the traditional New Year festival, known as Songkran. He said the government will enforce a work order from home for all public services after the holiday. The government reported 965 new cases on Tuesday to bring the total since the start of the pandemic with 34,575 infections and 97 deaths. More than 6,000 of those cases have been recorded since April 1, when the new blast erupted in nightclubs and bars in central Bangkok. The situation is still worrying; more measures will come, “Opas told a daily news conference. He ruled out a general blockade, but said the Ministry of Health was examining those targeted in high-risk areas. The government has already ordered the closure of all bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok and 40 other provinces, but has not banned travel between the 77 provinces of Thailand. However, many provincial governors have taken steps to regulate access to 37 provinces, including mandatory two-week quarantines for visitors to some locations. Millions of Thais have traveled the country frequently from urban areas to rural villages for the Songkran festival. On the beaches in eastern Chonburi province, thousands of people had gathered on Tuesday to enjoy the first official day of the holiday. Health experts said this third major increase to hit the country was more difficult to control as it was mainly a variant of the first virus for the first time in the UK and mainly affected young people because it broke out in nightclubs and bars. Because Thailand has a mandatory hospital rule for all positive cases, the increase has also created a shortage of beds. Opas said the problem was addressed with the 30,000 beds now available in hospitals and field facilities. Thailand has so far successfully managed the pandemic by shutting down the country for almost all international travel for more than a year. She had hoped to start returning tourists by July with a phased opening of the site for vaccinated travelers. Vaccination of Thailand itself has started a slow start, with only 505,215 people getting a first stroke and 73,317 a second. So far, Thailand has used a relatively small supply of Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, until a local factory starts producing and distributing AstraZeneca vaccines in the middle of the year. Even then, Thailand has ordered enough doses for about half of the 60 million people living here, and there is still no clear timetable for the general public.

