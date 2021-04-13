International
Goa Forward picks out NDA; blames CM for corruption, dishonesty
“I am writing to you today to formally declare the withdrawal of the Goa Forward party from the National Democratic Alliance. There is no doubt that our relationship with the NDA ended in July 2019, with no room for review. So in line with our democratic commitments and the will of the people of Goa, we announce the end of our participation in the NDA, “said Goa Forward party President and former Deputy Prime Minister Vijai Sardesai in his letter to the Shah.
“Since July 2019, the state leadership of the BJP in Goa has turned its back on the people of Goa looking forward with hope for the prospect of the all-round development of our beloved state. The unfortunate fall of Manohar Parrikar brought Goa to despair as it begins “a period of rampant corruption and dishonesty with the rise of Pramod Sawant as Goa ‘s 13th CM,” the letter said.
“His arrival proved very unfortunate and continues to be detrimental to the lives of ordinary Goans. Unprecedented incompetence and lack of basic governance skills along with immaturity and apathy, have wreaked havoc on the daily lives of working Goans and “Goa ‘s unique way of life, heritage, environment and lifestyle continue to threaten,” she added.
The Goa Forward party had opposed the 2017 State Assembly polls on an anti-BJP board. However, in a quick clash, the party joined the BJP to form an alliance after the poll after which its three elected MLAs were appointed as cabinet ministers in the government led by Manohar Parrikar.
Following Parrikar’s death in 2019 and the promotion of Pramod Sawant as CM, all three ministers, including Sardesai – who was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for a few days – were removed from the cabinet after which Goa Forward was forced into opposition banks in the Assembly. state.
The letter comes days after a Congress party official challenged Sardesai to formally leave the NDA before joining an alliance with Congress-sponsored candidates to run in the upcoming municipal elections.
