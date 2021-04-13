Austria’s health minister resigns, saying he is overwhelmed





The Minister with soft words has been one of the main faces of the Austrian coronavirus reaction, who has collected various assessments. Wolfgang Mueckstein, a physician based in Vienna, was named as the descendant of the Anschobers. Anschober, who suffered a burn nine years ago, said he had experienced two episodes of sudden fatigue in the past month, as well as high blood pressure and tinnitus. The story goes down the ad My impression is that it is not 15 months, more like 15 years, he said of his time in office. Anschober said he had worked very clearly and had not felt fully fit for several weeks. His condition was not burning, he added, but doctors advised him to take a break. In the worst health crisis in decades, the republic needs a health minister who is 100% capable, Anschober said. I am not at the moment, and I will not be in the coming weeks unless I pull the emergency brake. This pandemic does not take a break and so a health minister cannot take a break, he said. Austria was one of the first countries in Western Europe to mandate the use of masks last year, and the government was able to ease its first blockade quickly. The story goes down the ad Like some other European countries, it has struggled since the fall to find a balance between allowing and restricting activities. Austria bet a lot on opening some sectors for people with negative tests, but has not been able to break a string of blockages and currently has a significantly higher infection rate than neighboring Germany. Overall, I think we did a good job, Anschober said. In a pandemic, no one is free from mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes …. We were in unknown territory. Kurz thanked Anschober and wished him a speedy recovery. His resignation shows that the pandemic is a strain not only for every single member of the population, but also for someone who bears political responsibility, who is at work day and night and has to make decisions, the chancellor wrote on Twitter. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

