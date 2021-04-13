The App Store is not perfect, but there is no reason to switch to Android

Are you still using iOS? Well, you might want to get up on your feet because Forbes’s network of contributors and performers throw things on the wall to see if they stick if it says it’s time to head to the door.

According to Gordon Kelly, “Apple Just Donated Millions of iPad, iPhone Users a Reason to Leave.” Tip for horns in Aleksa and JoJoGabo.)

Again Because according to Kelly, this exact thing happens regularly for one reason or another. It’s a miracle that anyone uses iOS.

Complicated news that the App Store has a serious problem with the above program (apps designed to defraud users of money), a senior Apple engineer has been quoted as admitting that the App Store security is extremely inadequate and leaves users in the lurch. iPhone and iPad dangerously exposed to scams. Moreover, the new study shows that this problem is much worse on iOS than Android.

Kelly gets this from a report by Avast, an advertising analytics company. But Avast itself makes no claim in its report on which platform is “worse”, simply noting the numbers, that they found 134 software apps on iOS and 70 on Android, with iOS users dealing for $ 365 million and Android users $ 38 million. Each platform had the same number of software application downloads, about 500,000.

It is possible that Avast simply did not want to estimate on which platform it was worse, but it is also possible that Avast knew something about its methodology (which it does not provide in detail) that could make cross-comparisons difficult. platformore. It should come as no surprise that iOS soft customers are more profitable and, therefore, iOS is more of a target. IOS users have always spent more on apps than Android users.

For years, Apple has marketed a higher level of security of its products (and the App Store in particular) compared to rivals and fans have long been prepared to pay the company’s premium prices to take advantage of it. Unless serious changes are made, however, that time may be over.

Apple has over a billion users on iOS, not counting iPadOS. The fact that 0.05 percent of them were cheated is, yes, unforgivable, but it is unlikely to cause any dramatic change in usage. Not to justify Apple’s inaction, but if all those iOS users that Kelly says have “a reason to leave” actually pass, it is entirely possible that we simply see a switch from iOS scams by making more money on Android scams making more money if everything else were to stay the same.

However, everything else should not remain the same. Apple can and absolutely should be doing something more about this. Leave Android out – because this analysis takes into account a number of other factors such as privacy and applications that steal through malware rather than a legitimate payment mechanism – is still an unacceptable situation that Apple needs to address.

Avast makes its own suggestions on what Apple and Google can do to make it harder for fraudsters to rip customers off, making in-app purchases more visible, and asking for a second confirmation to start a settlement after a probationary period. There are some relatively simple safeguards that Apple can impose. The fact that it did not happen is the reason that the ghost of Upton Sinclair can not rest in peace.

These discoveries are particularly rich as Tim Cook goes to the podcast and is interviewed elsewhere about how wonderful and innovative the App Store is. If Apple continues to order apps to use its own payment mechanism, then make sure Star Wars the character “having a bad feeling about it” needs to make sure he is doing everything he can to protect people from cheating.