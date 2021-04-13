Hong Kong Sets election date, postpones China-backed review





Photography: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg Photography: Paul Yeung / Bloomberg Hong Kong will hold its Legislative Council elections on December 19 after delaying voting by more than a year due to the pandemic, a move that allows the government to postpone changes that give China a veto over any pro-democracy politician. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced the changes on Tuesday after she said her Executive Advisory Council passed a bill to implement China’s plan to review the city election. The new rules will also make it illegal to organize public activities that encourage others not to vote, cast ballots or cast invalid ballots, Lam said. Its government can now introduce a bill in the Legislative Council containing various changes ordered by China’s highest legislative body. The changes, which will dramatically change Hong Kong’s already limited elections, require the Lam administration to change local laws. “All we have to do is reflect these details in the local legislation,” Lam told reporters at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, noting that the English version of the bill is about 600 pages long. Xi Completes Hong Kong Electoral Changes, Cementing China Control Earlier Tuesday, Lam said she would not prevent voters from casting white ballots but that the situation would be different if “some people deliberately organize or encourage voters collectively to take certain actions”. This could include acts that undermine or manipulate elections, which the Hong Kong government is required to regulate under the decision given by China, she said. China’s broader plan to change Hong Kong elections, which were approved by the National People’s Congress last month, also set up a “review committee” to check each candidate for office to make sure they are loyal patriots of the Communist Party in Beijing. The changes increase the size of the Electoral Committee that elects the chief executive to 1,500 out of 1,200 and eliminates the 117 seats in that body previously allocated to district councilors – many of whom are in opposition after a landslide victory for pro-democracy advocates. 2019 The new measure also expands the Legislative Council to 90 seats from 70, but reduces the number of directly elected seats in the chamber to just 20 while also giving a pro-China loyalty committee the ability to appoint 40 representatives. “We do not want to see anything done to undermine the election,” Teresa Cheng, the city’s justice secretary, told the conference. – With the help of Natalie Lung and Alfred Liu (Updates in more detail in paragraph eight. An earlier version corrected the date of approval of the election regulation in the seventh paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos