Siks mark Vaisakhi with online services and sharing with the community after the parades were canceled for a 2nd year





As the COVID-19 pandemic passes in its second year, some Sikhs in Vancouver Metro are celebrating the most important day of religion by focusing on sharing with others and connecting with their loved ones. They are uniting Sikhs all over the world to mark Vaisakhi, which symbolizes the New Year and the birth of Khalsa, Sikh identity and community. In the past, hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in religious parades in Vancouver and Surrey which featured colorful notes, music, political speeches and free food stalls during April. Due to the pandemic and ongoing measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the parades of both Vaisakhi cities have been canceled for the second year in a row. Instead, this year volunteers are collecting bags of rice, flour lentils at Gurdwara Dukh Nivarn Sahib in Surrey, BC, to donate to those in need as a way to get to know Vaisakhi, which also marks harvest time in India. Bags of groceries including lentils have been collected to be donated to people in need in Vaisakhi. (Martin Diotte / CBC News) Temple president Narinder Singh Waliasaid said the pandemic has hit the community hard, with many people losing their jobs and trying to pay rent, and he wants to help. He explained that separation and selfless service is the Sikh way. “People can come and get food. Anyone can come and get food for a month, for two months, not a day,” he said. Waliasaid religious services will be online and he urged people to stay home to celebrate Vaisakhi. “We have a radio program. We have a television program. They can watch services online,” he said. Surrey resident Benisha Aujla, 28, said Vaisakhi was traditionally a time for her to gather with family members, including her grandparents, who live along the way to the parade. But with BC now in a third wave of pandemic and coronavirus outbreaks, she is planning a low-key party. “We will practically celebrate with our family, perhaps making a Zoom call with them just to connect with them.” April is also Sikh Heritage Month in BC and a dedicated one website contains online events.

