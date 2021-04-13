Eagle star Jamie Cripps shares family photos at Northampton home devastated by Cyclone Seroja





West Coast Eagles star Jamie Cripps has shared photos of what is left of his family home in Northampton after it was torn apart by Cyclone Seroja. Northampton, like Calbarri, was one of the cities hardest hit by the cyclone, which wreaked havoc across WAs in mid-west on Sunday. In the video above, the energy can run out for days in the cyclone area Sad when I saw my old family home destroyed, he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. Thinking of everyone back home in Northampton / Kalbarri. Cripps shared four photos showing the massacre. The roof is gone, there is rubbish everywhere, and the interior of the house is a complete mess. Cripps, 28, is one of the AFL players coming from Northampton. His teammate Josh Kennedy also comes from the same area, as does Carlton third cousin and captain Patrick Cripps. Other star players who grew up in the area include Andrew Lockyer, Paul Hasleby and Daniel Chick. West Coast Eagles player Jamie Cripps has shown pictures of his family home in Northampton after Cyclone Seroja. Credit: AAP / Instagram It is a small town, with an estimated population of about 800 people. On Monday, families in the area told of their terror as their homes were torn down around them. The historic city pub, the Railway Tavern, no longer has a roof – it was destroyed during Cyclone Seroja. Good memories Cripps friends and family went to Instagram to make the commission for the loss of the family home. So many good memories in that block, one person wrote. Think of you friends and all those affected. Scenes of destruction at the Jamie Cripps family home in Northampton. Credit: Instagram / Jamie Cripps Thinking of all our Northampton boys at the Eagles, wrote another. So sorry Jamie .. all those memories. Thinking about your family during this difficult time, one person said. Gary Keeffe, CEO of Northampton Shire, Gary Keeffe said the recovery from the cyclone could take months. There are many towns around here that have been completely destroyed and it will take years to recover from this, he said. The mayor of Perth Lord, Basil Zempilas announced a Suffering Relief Fund for cyclone victims. You can donate by clicking here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos