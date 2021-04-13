Ford Defends Vaccine Expansion as Ontario Sees 3,670 New COVID-19 Cases, Record Hospital Admissions

Amid continuing confusion over when and how young people can be vaccinated in COVID-19 hotspots, Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford defended the province’s vaccine distribution plan.

“I have to tell you that 2.8 million people did not see that confusion,” Ford told reporters Tuesday.

“Summer very, very simple,” he said, before sharing the COVID-19 booking page and phone number despite the fact that those 18-49 could not book with those tools.

At that point, Ford said, “I never fool anyone. I’m very, very clear.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott also played defense Tuesday, saying politics did not play a role in identifying the province’s specific hotspots. On Monday, CBC News reported that five of the 114 postcodes set have infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths below the provincial average.

CBC News, meanwhile, identified seven areas of the postal code that have felt the greatest impact from COVID-19 as measured by the province’s official criteria, yet have not been classified as hotspots. All are located in ruins held by opposition parties.

Ford spoke at BAPS Shri Swaminaraayn Mandir, which has been set up as a pop-up vaccination clinic in North Etobicoke, identified by the province as a hot spot COVID-19. The clinic, set to operate for three weeks, aims to vaccinate about 15,000 people.

Operated by BAPS Charities together with the provincial health ministry as well as the William Osler Health System and Toronto Public Health, the clinic is one of the province’s multipleCOVID-19 vaccine sites that the province says will be available to residents aged 18 and over. up in high risk positions.

More clinics like this, run by faith-based organizations, employers and other community organizations, will open in the coming weeks.

Ontario reported another 3,670 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after the test-positive level recorded by laboratories exceeded 10 percent for the first time and total hospital admissions and ICUs climbed to new pandemic elevations.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,822 people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. Of these, 626 are being treated in intensive care units for COVID-related diseases and 422 require a ventilator.

Hospital admissions in the province previously peaked at 1,701 on Jan. 12, according to ministry data.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said yesterday that the province is exploring how to increase hospital capacity to cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients, particularly in Toronto and surrounding regions. Hospitals have already begun fixing non-emergency procedures, inevitably adding to a surgical backlog that now stands at more than 245,000 from previous pandemic waves.

Toronto Hospital for Sick Children, also known as SickKids, announced yesterday that it would accept up to 50 pediatric patients from 14 other hospitals in GTAin in an effort to make room for more adult patients with COVID-19 in those premises. The pediatric units in those 14 hospitals are effectively closed at the moment, with some specific exceptions.

Just last week, SickKidsophap an eight-bed intensive care unit for younger adults, up to a maximum of about 40 years old. SickKids President and CEO, Dr. Ronald Cohn, told CBC News that since last night, the temporary unit is in capacity.

Cohn added that it is the first time in its history that the hospital has had to accept adult patients.

“We actually went through our archives to check if this had ever happened and it is in fact an unprecedented situation,” Cohnsaid said, adding a reassurance that hospital care for children will not suffer as a result.

LOOK | Patients, COVID-19 front-line hospital staff at a busy ICU in Toronto:

More patients are fighting for their lives in the Ontario ICU than at any previous point of the pandemic. CBC News goes inside the Toronto Scarborough Health Network to see the impact. 7:34

Later this morning, East Ontario Children’s Hospital (CHEO) announced that it too would expand its ICU capacity from seven to 12 beds to make room for adult patients from other hospitals in and around Ottawa.

In a statement posted online, CHEOAlex president and CEO Muntersaid the move reflects the seriousness of the third wave of COVID-19 hitting the province. The statement added that CHEO would accept the transfer of the adult patient only after all other hospitals in the region have reached capacity.

About 96,000 doses of vaccine administered yesterday

Meanwhile, public health units also recorded the deaths of 15 other people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 7,582.

New cases reported today include:

1,016 in Toronto

613 in Peel

519 in the York Region

214 in Ottawa

196 in the Durham Region

161 in Hamilton

157 in the Halton Region

121 in the Waterloo Region

103 in the Niagara Region

102 in Simcoe-Muskoka

Laboratories completed 42,167 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and recorded a positivity rate in the province of 10.3 percent, a new one-day high since Ontario began reporting the mass in April 2020.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose again to 3,868, also a new height.

Public health units administered 95,962 doses of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, says the Ministry of Health. It is the third day in a row that the province has failed to reach the 100,000 doses set by officials last week. Ontario currently averages about 97,500 doses a day, officials said during a press conference Tuesday morning alone.

You can read the full summary at the end of this story.

The vaccine task force said it currently has the capacity to deliver up to 150,000 shots a day, although the province has not come close to that figure so far.

Officials attribute the current pace of vaccinations to the lack of new supplies. The province has administered just over 82 percent of the 4,031,325 doses of vaccine it has received from the federal government so far.

Prime Minister Doug Ford has set a goal to get at least one dose in 40 per cent of all adults in the province by the end of the current home-stay warrant, which is expected to expire near the end of this month,

At the conference, officials said delays in deliveries of the Moderna vaccine could potentially jeopardize Ford’s intent, though for now it remains achievable.

Officials also confirmed that many childcare workers will not be eligible to receive a first dose of the vaccine until mid-May unless they receive it more quickly through a different eligibility requirement such as living in a hot spot or a high risk health condition.

The NDP opposition had called for childcare workers to be prioritized immediately, as childcare centers are planned to stay open through the closure and current order of Ontario.

Read the full presentation from the vaccine task force: