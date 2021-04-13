The frames of the crematorium kilns melt in Surat e Guxharat due to the rush of troops

LETTERR : The metal structures of the kilns at some crematoria in Surat have started to melt or break down as they are used all day due to the body mass amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

Since last week, about 16 gas-fired kilns at Kurukshetra Crematorium and Ashvin Kumar Crematorium here in Gujarat have been operating 24X7 to burn bodies, so maintenance issues are disappearing, they said.

The metal frames of the gas furnaces, in which the bodies are held, and the chimneys are melting or breaking down due to overheating and excessive use, the official said.

In the last two days, the city of Surat reported 18 to 19 deaths due to COVID-19 every day.

“Before the coronavirus outbreak last year, about 20 bodies were burned at the Kurukhsetra Crematorium every day. Now, there is a sudden rush of bodies. Currently, we are treating about 100 bodies a day,” said Kamlesh Sailor, president of a trust who manages the crematorium, told PTI.

Sailor said six gas ovens at their facility are now operating 24 hours a day and thus, the temperature there reaches up to 600 degrees Celsius.

As a result, iron frames and chimneys have begun to melt and break down due to heat, he said, adding that mechanisms are being called in to replace those parts.

The Ashvini Kumar Crematorium, the oldest such facility in Surat, is also facing similar issues and its management has decided to increase the number of traditional wooden piers to manage the rush of troops in case of maintenance issues in gas furnaces .

“We operate 10 gas ovens and three wooden piers. Previously, we burned about 30 bodies every day. Now, the number has gone to 90-95,” said crematorium manager Prashant Kabrawala.

Since the ovens are being operated 24 hours a day, some of their iron frames have melted due to overheating. Some pipes and chimney joints have also been broken due to excess heat generated in the facility, he said.

“We have recently installed heat-resistant bricks in our two kilns, which were closed for some time. Our maintenance engineers are visiting the crematorium almost every day as we are facing these issues every day,” he said.

Kabrawala said they have decided to add two more wooden poles after these frequent maintenance issues.