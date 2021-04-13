Indirect tax collection exceeds RE, increases 12% in FY21 by $ 10.71 billion: FinMin

NEW DELHI : The collection of net indirect taxes in the years 2020-21 increased by 12.3% per year in $ 10.71 billion, thus exceeding the target set in the revised estimates, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

The clash through indirect taxes, which include GST, Customs and excises, was 9.54 billion crust in 2019-2020. In the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2020-21, the target was set at 9.89 billion crust.

Net collections from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) stood at 5.48 billion correa during 2020-21, a decrease of eight percent compared to ALL 5.99 million in the last fiscal year. This includes revenue from Central GST, Integrated GST and compensation leave.

Customs revenue during 2020-21 entered 1.32 billion crusts, an increase of 21 percent 1.09 billion crusts collected in 2019-2020.

Net collections from central excise and service tax (arrears) remained in it 3.91 billion crusts, more than 59.2 percent 2.45 billion kronor increased in 2019-20.

“Provisional figures for indirect tax collections (GST and non-GST) for Fiscal Year 2020-21 show that net revenue collections are in 10.71 billion krova compared to “9.54 billion crust for the 2019-20 Financial Year, thus recording an increase of 12.3 percent,” said a statement from the finance ministry.

She said that during the last fiscal year, GST collections were severely affected in the first half due to COVID-19. However, in the second half, GST collections recorded a good increase and breakdown was overcome 1 billion Croats in each of the last six months. March marked an altitude of all – time GST meeting in 1.24 billion crusts.

“Some measures taken by the central government helped improve compliance with the GST,” the ministry added.

Asked about the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on revenue collection in April, the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) M Ajit Kumar said “I am very confident that we will see a very return “Strong revenue in April. We have to do very well, we can do even better than we did last month. We hope to do that.”

In the Budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which started on April 1, the government has linked the gross collection of Customs in 1.36 billion crusts and excises e 3.35 billion crusts. Gross GDP collection from the Center is budgeted at 6.30 billion crusts.

Asked if the targets for this fiscal year would be met, Kumar said “I think the target is very moderately fixed. I think they are achievable. For the last six months we have overcome “1 billion crore (GST meeting) is targeted every month and I do not expect any change this month.”

He said that imports, mainly of raw materials and goods required by industry for production, have shown a very good trend.

At the next GST Council meeting, Kumar said a call will be received from the GST Council secretariat. “Elections are going on now, I am sure an early decision (on the date of the meeting) will be made.”

Deloitte India CEO MS Mani said “the 12 per cent increase in indirect tax collection comes as a result of a strong recovery in GST meetings in the second half of FY21 along with a significant increase in excise tax collection on petroleum products “.

Nexdigm (Indirect Tax) CEO Saket Patawari said that given the economic and financial impact of the pandemic in the first half of the last financial year, a 12% increase in net indirect tax collection is a tremendous achievement.