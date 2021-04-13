US Intelligence Report: The Impact of the Virus to Cause Global ‘Shaking’





A report by the U_S_ intelligence community says the effects of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to contribute over the next year to humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest and geopolitical competition. “

WASHINGTON – The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are expected to contribute over the next year to humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest and geopolitical competition, according to a new intelligence report that also warns of threats from foreign adversaries and violent extremists within the United States. United. The U.S. government’s annual global threat assessment, released Tuesday before congressional hearings expected to cover similar territory, presents a wide range of potential risks anticipated by the intelligence community over the next year. His grim assessment of the various threats echoes in some ways the conclusions of a separate intelligence report from last week that explored potential global challenges, including pandemic-related ones, over the next 20 years. The American people need to know as much as possible about the threats our nation faces and what their intelligence agencies are doing to protect them, said Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, in a statement. that accompanied Tuesday’s report. The report highlights the protracted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed nearly 3 million people worldwide, warning of ways in which recovery will strain governments and societies. The pandemic has already disrupted health services in certain areas of the world and will lead to continuing health emergencies, according to the report, and has raised tensions as countries compete for priority. The economic downturn in developing countries has been particularly severe, with food insecurity worldwide at its highest point in more than a decade, intelligence officials say. No country has been completely spared, and even when a vaccine is widely distributed around the world, economic and political upheavals will be felt for years, the report says. The paper focuses considerable attention on threats from foreign countries, although these concerns have been largely recognized and often discussed. China, the document warns, is likely to continue its efforts to expand its influence and reduce US power, while Russia is likely to continue developing its military and cyber capabilities while also seeking pragmatic cooperation with Washington on terms. hers. North Korea, meanwhile, remains committed to nuclear energy and poses a growing threat to the US and the region. Iran also poses a threat despite weakening its economy through its conventional and unconventional military strategies, including its network of representatives. This year’s report was published against the backdrop of national security emergencies that have attracted the attention and resources of the government. Two major cybercriminals, one of suspected Russian hackers targeting federal agencies and the other affecting Microsoft Exchange e-mail software, have exposed vulnerabilities in public-private sector cyber protection. And the deadly January 6 uprising unleashed the threat posed by violent extremists in America. The report warns that foreign adversaries, particularly Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, are likely to deploy their cyber capabilities in ways that directly affect civilian populations, including through electronic surveillance or censorship or manipulation of information. Within the U.S., domestic extremists motivated by feelings of white racial superiority and anti-government grievances pose a high threat to the U.S., the report says. Violent extremists promoting white supremacy have been responsible for at least 26 deadly attacks that have killed more than 141 people and dozens of divisive plots in the West since 2015, according to the document. Haines and other U.S. officials, including CIA Director William Burns and FBI Director Christopher Wray, are expected to testify this week about the threats the world faces. Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.







