



Washington’s tight end last season, Logan Thomas, did not play the position in college. His recent close purchase did not even play the sport until late. The football team on Tuesday signed former Tulane basketball player Sammis Reyes. Reyes, who is of Chilean descent, is the latest prospect of finding their way to the championship through the International Player Roads Program (IPP). “I’m very proud of Sammis for all his hard work to develop as a footballer, including over the past 10 weeks of training along with our other international prospects,” NFL International COO Damani Leach told a statement. “His signing with Washington is another testament to the success of the International Player Road Program and the league’s commitment to international growth.” Reyes grew up in Chile before moving to the United States at the age of 14 where he eventually played basketball at the North Broward Prep in Florida and then in Tulane. In two seasons in solid wood for the Green Wave, the 6-foot-6 athlete started two of the 32 games played and played a total of 254 minutes, scoring 24 points and recording 48 rebounds and 12 blocks. He also spent some time with the Chilean national team. After college, however, Reyes returned to the network. “I wanted to go to the NBA; that was my whole childhood dream, and of course it never happened,” he told Reyes. Florida South Sentinel in Florida in January. “So when I was 23, my current agent, my family and my close friends, they were like …” You have to give a kick to this football thing. You’re fast, you’re strong, you’re powerful again. ‘So my friends, my best friends and everyone around me convinced me to give it a shot. “ Reyes spent the last 10 weeks training with 10 other NFL hopefuls involved in IPP at IMG Academy in Florida before appearing on Florida Pro Day on March 31st. The 25-year-old is not guaranteed a place on Washington’s opening day list, but there are chances there to break the last 53; while things stand, Reyes will compete with Temarrick Hemingway, Marcus Baugh, Tyrone Swoopes and Dylan Cantrell to support Thomas. Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday: Free-edge rush Justin Houston is visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday. Houston, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Colts, collecting 19 bags.

The Arizona cardinals agreed terms with the return of James Conner on a one-year deal.

