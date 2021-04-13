Delhis-2041 Master Plan focuses on sustainable development and pollution control

New Delhi: Pollution treatment, rental housing, walking growth and redevelopment of old areas are some of the key features of the Delhi-2041 Master Plan (MPD-2041), the project for urban development in the next two decades . The draft MPD-2041 was approved by the Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday and will be posted in the public domain for comments next month.

DDA Vice President Anurag Jain said, The vision is to promote a sustainable, vibrant and vibrant Delhi up to 204I. There are several policies and norms that have been introduced to achieve this. In fact, we have included some of them like green development areas (development policy in green belt areas), transferability, Transit Oriented Development (TOD), norms for unauthorized colonies etc. in the current master plan.

While the focus is on sustainable development, the draft plan talks about urban design provisions to ensure the safety of people on the road by allowing activities throughout the day.

Jain said it is very important to keep an eye on the road for people’s safety. Based on this idea we have included provisions to include common urban design ideas like active home, walkway lengths, all day activity, etc. In new areas that will come under soil accumulation, this can be done easily.

DDA intends to announce MPD-2041 or the vision document by December of this year.

While there are proposals to modify some existing norms regarding development control, there are many new policies that will change the city. These include the introduction of Special Economic Green Uses that have a Floor Area Ratio and larger green areas, allowing development in the green belt, rental housing, etc.

environment

Rising air pollution has been one of the city’s main concerns in recent years. Draft MPD-2041 emphasizes the need to increase the willingness of cities to tackle climate change issues and tackle pollution, mainly air.

For this, the draft plan has proposed a blue-green policy which is the integration of drains (blues) with the green areas around it. A senior DDA official said, The policy for new industrial areas has been changed and no manufacturing units will be allowed. There is provision for the adoption of strict norms for the treatment of air, water and noise pollution and special green economic uses that will have low floor area ratio and large green areas.

Environmentalist Diwan Singh said that just encouraging the construction of green buildings or green industries is not enough and concrete measures should be taken.

Singh said, There is a conscious effort to increase the green buffer. The DDA should include the creation of a biodiversity park or a dense green area every 4-5 sq km. Green cover is essential to mitigate local air pollution. There should be a plan to revive water bodies and not flood them with purified water.

HOUSING

Currently, DDA is one of the main agencies responsible for providing housing in the city. While the land-owning agency has modified its policies by allowing private developers to provide housing, the DDA has made forecasts for rental housing in its next master plan (a major departure from existing norms).

A DDA official said, The focus will be on non-ownership / rental and small format housing (especially close to mass transit) with the stimulation of new formats such as serviced apartments, buildings, dormitories, hostels, student housing, accommodation for workers, etc. zonal plots for this that can be given to private developers on a lease basis.

While transit-oriented development (ToD) is being pushed as a key policy in future developments, the draft plan proposes policies for the redevelopment and re-densification of old specially urbanized rural areas and unauthorized colonies. DDA officials said this could be done either through reconstruction or redevelopment. The draft plan also has provisions to ensure flexibility in land use and FAR. He emphasizes the need to provide social infrastructure in existing residential areas such as urbanized villages, unauthorized colonies, etc.

GIS based planning

For the first time, DDA has used GIS-based planning in MPD-2041. DDA officials said the zoning plans were prepared following a digital map of each service, land use and infrastructure. The GIS-based plan is to enable stakeholders to know the exact policies / provisions of the draft Master Plan, an official said.

There are 168 layers such as housing, trade and commerce, utilities, roads, transport networks, unauthorized colonies, government offices etc. which are being assigned. So far we have completed 50 layers and plan to finish the rest soon, said a senior DDA official.

AK Jain, former planning committee, DDA, said, GIS is an outdated system and DDA should use new technologies for better city planning.

DDA officials said efforts have been made to make the document people-friendly and easy to read and understand.

Other provisions

The draft MPD-2041, which is divided into two volumes, focuses on increasing the infrastructure for performance, special provisions for conservation and redevelopment within the identified areas of heritage and culture. The focus is also on improving the environment with a focus on preserving and improving the ecological heritage (development of the Yamuna River, biodiversity parks).

Jain, who has been part of the preparation of the 2001 and 2021 master plans, said the focus of the new master plan should be on developing a 15-minute city allowing development along transport hubs. It takes people 15 minutes to get to their workplace from home. Also, land use provisions need to be relaxed and made flexible.