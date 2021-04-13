Altitude International will be featured in the top 5 TV Networks tidings

ST PORTI LUCIE, Fla., 13 April 2021 / PRNewswire / –Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: “ALTD”) announced today that “New to the Street” will air ALTD every month on five national television networks. Filming of the initial programs will begin this week and will be directed by renowned financial journalist Jane King.
Furthermore, New to The Street will produce and broadcast in-depth ALTD interviews as well as 30-second commercials that will be shown on a wide variety of major cable networks and media platforms. Extensive media coverage will bring unprecedented attention to ALTD brands and the stories behind them, including the upcoming acquisition of ALTD for Stem Lyft, which operates a “Total Wellness Center” in Spring, Texas and is in the process of executing an expansion program through a national franchising strategy. These will be broadcast over the next 18 months.
“We look forward to working with the extraordinary team of professionals at New to the Street and taking full advantage of the uninterrupted national media coverage they produce and their high production values. I believe in receiving the latest ALTD news and submitting of messages to hundreds of millions of households watching FOX, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN, CNBC and Newsmax, to name just a few of the points that will convey our content and interviews, will be invaluable towards name recognition and awareness “Every new company we hope to build. We think the next 18 months will be loaded with interesting ALTD business developments and it’s good to know that New to the Street will maximize our audience for each story.” ALTD Greg Breunich.
Vincent Caruso by New to the Street added “ALTD is one of the most impressive companies we have seen at this early stage. Not often do you see types of Greg Anthony, Lesley Visser, Greg Breunich, Professor Greg Whyte, Adrian Walton, Gabe Jaramillo, and now many celebrities associated with their potential acquisition of Wellness, involved with a new public company, and we intend to keep ALTD and its brands directly in the public eye and discussion center of the media. “
PR HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LARTS
ALTD offers its customers custom-built simulated altitude rooms and position-specific protocols, which include an NFL franchise, an NBA franchise University of Tulane, and Woodway, a leading manufacturer of high treadmills. The ALTD team of renowned sports scientists represents some of the world’s most accomplished in formulating and executing advanced training techniques. ALTD Chambers has contributed to documented performance improvements for all of its clients, including breaking a world record of cycling in Woodway. ALTD recently signed an LOI to buy Breunich Ho; dings, Inc. Greg Breunich currently serves as CEO for both Breunich Holdings and ALTD. For more information about ALTD, please visit altdint.com
Harbor Secure Statement
This press release contains some “forward-looking statements”, as defined in United States Private Securities Judicial Procedure Reform Act of 1995, which includes a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and current results and future events may differ materially from current management expectations. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company’s previous registrations with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in future statements in this notice. for the press. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any future statements, whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.
Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-international-to-be-featured-on-5-major-television-networks-301267920.html
SOURCE Altitude International