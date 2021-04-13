International
The displaced ship was held in the Suez Canal as talks continue over the $ 916 million claims
CAIRO (Reuters) – A ship blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week on Mars is being held on the waterway as canal authorities pursue a $ 916 million compensation claim against Japanese ship owner, said one of the ship insurers and canal resources Tuesday .
The container ship Ever Given, owned by Shoei Kisen, has been in a lake separating two parts of the canal since it was relocated on March 29, while the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) is investigating.
Two SCA sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters that a court order had been issued for the ship to be held. Negotiations on the claim for compensation were still ongoing, according to one source.
Club UK, the protection and compensation provider (P&I) for Ever Given, said the channels’ claim included $ 300 million for a bonus rescue and $ 300 million for the loss of reputation.
Despite the size of the claim, which was largely unsupported, the owners and their insurers have been negotiating in good faith with the SCA, the UK Club said in a statement.
On April 12, a carefully considered and generous offer was made to SCA to settle their claims. We are disappointed by the SCA’s subsequent decision to arrest the ship today.
Earlier Tuesday, Yumi Shinohara, deputy manager with fleet management department owner Shoei Kisens, confirmed that the canal had made a claim for compensation and that the ship had not been given permission to leave, but gave no further details.
CARGO
The decision to keep the ship could affect its cargo, said Jai Sharma, a lawyer at Clyde & Co. I predict there will be companies that will replace freight shipments, he said.
There was no immediate comment from SCA, but President Osama Rabie said on Egyptian TV last week that Ever Given would not leave until the investigation was completed and compensation paid.
He said the canal had suffered major moral damage as well as loss of transport tariffs and costs of the recovery operation. He also said he hoped to resolve the issues amicably.
The results of the KCS investigation were expected at the end of the week, according to KCS sources.
International supply chains were thrown into disarray when the 400-meter (430 yard) Ever Given crashed into the canal on March 23, with 18,300 containers on board.
Specialized rescue crews took six days to free the ship, delaying the passage of more than 400 ships and causing others to divert around Africa.
Industry sources told Reuters last week that reinsurers had decided to pay most of the bill for ships landing.
Asked about the SCA claim, Sharma said: It would seem surprising that the claim could be assessed so quickly with any accuracy.
A maritime lawyer said normally the ship owner would provide an agreed security that would allow the ship and crew to continue their journey with a court setting a final price later. Of course in this case, they are hoping for money now, he said.
Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Jonathan Saul and Kirstin Ridley in London; Written by Aidan Lewis; Edited by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter
