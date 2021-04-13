The composers of ‘News of the World’, ‘Minari’ spoil their approaches to mark gloomy dramas

Oscar nominees James Newton Howard and Emile Mosseri open up about their work in history about personal warfare in America.



Two Oscar-nominated results for films set in the heart of the elderly statesman James Newton Howard (World News) and rising star Emile Mosseri (Threatening) could not have been more different in style and sensibility. And yet they share a surprising number of traits: Both draw in detail into the hearts of the heart by exercising restraint; their vice tension is strengthened by the use of vintage instruments, and in some cases antiques; and both underscore the search for meaning and solace from characters escaping a troubled past.

For the West after Paul Greengrass Civil War World News, about the growing relationship between a tired Confederate (Tom Hanks) world veteran and the traumatized orphan (Helena Zengel) he takes under his wing, Howard says: “One of the things we talked about was how to do that. music also sound is broken? Society is broken.And what we decided on was using an essential set of antique instruments, such as the viola da gamba and the viola d’amore, [with] these resonant strings having a sharp texture. They sounded more roughly cut, a little harsher to my ear. We called her ‘our spoiled wife’. “

This basic layer of sound, which varies from high and tense to warm and hopeful, at various times was surrounded by a large orchestra, with an emphasis on sound, guitar and bath.

“I think the bathroom was eye-catching,” says Howard. “While I was writing the bathroom parts, I thought, ‘Lord, what will Paul Greengrass think of this?’ “But he answered with great enthusiasm. I do not know what it is, but a bathroom leads you to a time and place that very few instruments will do, and perhaps a place you do not want to go. But in this case, Paul embraced him. “

Howard, a self-described “Western fanatic”, had once immersed himself in the genre before in Lawrence Kasdan Wyatt Earp (1994), a result characterized by the magnificent theme, Koplaneske. But in World News, he accepted the period as pre-Aaron Copland. So I thought, ‘I’m going to rely more on what this music was descended from,’ he says. ‘In fact, a lot of what we call Appalachian or Texas flute music comes from Celtic origins. Those harmonies were most important to me in this film. “

One of the tools on which Mosser relied Threatening Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical drama reflecting his American rural upbringing in Arkansas during the Reagan era was Korg Mono / Poly, “an old ’80s analog synthesizer that has this quality similar to it,” the composer explains. The almost unidentifiable effect is often doubled with the ocarina, an antique instrument with a smell similar to the pan flute.

Mosseri, whose special noise is heard all the time Threateningscore, acted as a kind of band with a man supported by an orchestra. He not only played the synthesizer, but also the piano, bass and an antique guitar of the 1940s which he detached as much as he could “so that he could still hold the intonation”. Mosseri says he was going for something “not bold and shaky. The combination was an exciting thing to discover during the process. So organics and synthetics are married to each other in a way that creates a third feeling.” .

Howard who recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, placing remote social sessions on top of each other (Mosseri backed up his score, mostly recorded in Los Angeles, with a 40-piece wire section in Macedonia) was inspired by World Newsis the vast, unforgivable landscape, where New Mexico doubled for Texas.

“I often find the greatness of nature more inspiring to write than human beings, even though human emotions are what interest me most,” says Howard. “When I see a large part of the wild, there is something lonely and sad about it. The opening scene, for example, when [Hanks’ Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd] is wearing his shirt, and all is light dark, is freezing, and has this wonderful cut that Paul makes outside where he identifies the place as Wolf Falls, 1870 exactly that dark, mountainous thing inspired the whole part. “

From the beginning, Chung’s directive on music for Threatening was clear: “He did not want it to be openly Korean, he did not want it to be Americana farmland and did not want it to be proclaimed as a period of the ’80s,” Mosseri recalls. “But you also want it to sound like all three of those things, but never in a way that you can define exactly.” The result is in terms of scary, hymnal and dreamy. “Part of that was the idea of ​​childhood memory,” adds Mosseri, “because this film is a memory of Isaac’s childhood and a love letter to his upbringing. And I think childhood memory is very much related to dreams and “It’s a very one-sided emotional form of storytelling.”

