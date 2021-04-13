FIR not the Encyclopedia which should reveal all the facts: The Supreme Court





The court should not enter into the merits of the claims in the FIR, she said (File) A first information report (FIR) is not an “Encyclopedia” which should reveal all the facts and details about the reported offense and the courts should not go into the merits of the charges when the police investigation is in progress, the Court said High on Tuesday. While observing that the police should be allowed to complete the investigation, the court said the high courts should consider that prompt investigation is a requirement in the criminal administration of justice and they should be slow in intervening in criminal proceedings at the initial stage. A bench presided over by DY Justice Chandrachud noted that he has encountered several orders passed by the high courts directing the non-arrest of the accused during the investigation or until the indictment is presented. “The first information report is not an Encyclopedia which should reveal all the facts and details about the reported offense. Therefore, when the police investigation is in progress, the court should not enter into the merits of the allegations in the FIR. Police should be allowed to complete the investigation, “said Stoli, also composed of Judges MR Shah and Sanjiv Khanna. “It would be premature to conclude based on vague facts that the complaint / FIR does not deserve to be investigated or that this constitutes an abuse of the legal process,” the fair said in its 64-page decision. The Supreme Court handed down the verdict overturning the interim order last September of the Bombay High Court that ruled that “no coercive measures will be taken” against the accused in connection with a FIR filed in 2019 on allegations of fraud, forgery and others. Stoli noted that in a given case, there may be allegations of abuse of the legal process by turning a civil dispute into a criminal dispute, only with the intent to put pressure on the accused. She said similarly, in a certain case the complaint itself on its website could be said to be excluded by law. “The allegations in the FIR / appeal can in no way reveal the commission of a known offense,” she said, adding, “In such cases and in exceptional cases under observation, the high court may prohibit further investigation.” She said at the same time, there may be sincere complaints or FIR and the police or investigative agency has a legal obligation and duty to investigate known offenses. “Therefore, a balance must be struck between the rights of genuine complainants and FIRs revealing the commission of a known offense and the legal agency’s obligation / duty to investigate known offenses and those of persons. innocent people against whom criminal proceedings are initiated which may in a certain case be an abuse of the law process and the process, “she said.

