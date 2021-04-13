Benins Talon wins re-election in votes missing the main opposition





Patrice Talon casts her ballot in Cotonou on April 11th. Photography: Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP / Getty Images Photography: Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP / Getty Images Benin President Patrice Talon won re-election on Tuesday with 86% of the vote, according to provisional results, and is expected to lead the West African nation for another five years. Talon received 1.98 million votes cast, according to the National Autonomous Election Commission, known by its French acronym, Cena. His closest opponent, Alassane Soumanou, a former education minister, received 11.3% of voter support and the only other candidate received 2.4%. Leadership-until the April 11 elections, which recorded a 50% turnout, were marred by protests and the disqualification of the current strongest rivals. Benin, once a regional example of multiparty democracy, sidelined the political opposition under the Talon presidency. His parliament, controlled by the parties backing Talon, passed electoral laws in 2019 that actually made it harder for opposition candidates. Last month, the Constitutional Court rejected 17 of the 20 presidential hopefuls. Political and social tensions are among the country’s credit challenges, Aurelien Mali, a vice president and sovereign analyst at Moody’s Investors Service, said Monday. “Relatively low per capita incomes and a relatively diversified economy, which is still struggling to attract significant foreign direct investment,” are also concerns, he wrote ahead of the election results. The economic growth of the cotton producer is is expected to return to 5% this year from an estimated 2.3% in 2020, according to Moody’s. – With the help of Katarina Hoije and Baudelaire Mieu Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

