Baisakhi, Navreh celebrated throughout Jammu & Kashmir

The Sikh community celebrated Baisakhi with religious enthusiasm and traditional enthusiasm across J&K on Tuesday.

Following the tradition, the Mughal Nishat and Shalimar gardens witnessed a large crowd of visitors. Harwan and the Tulip garden also saw great traces.

Bajan Keertans were performed in Gurudawaras beyond Kashmir. The largest function was held in Chatti Pathshahi, Kathi Darwaza, Rainawari Downtown with proper observance of the COVID19 protocol.

The Sikhs woke up early and visited Gurdwaras, where regular or community holidays were organized as part of the charity that day.

People also exchanged greetings with friends, neighbors and relatives. Various social activists from the Muslim community visited Sikh leaders and greeted them and exchanged cakes. The children spent their day in parks and gardens.

The Guruduwaras were decorated while large numbers of Siks also decorated their dwelling houses and localities.

Although Baisakhi is celebrated in various northern states for a good Rabi harvest, the Sikh community here celebrates the festival to mark the founding of Khalsa Panth by the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

All Parties The Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) expressed the hope that the Baisakhi festival would be a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K.

In his greeting message to Baisakhi, APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said festivals like Baisakhi bring happiness and joy among people.

Raina added that such festive occasions give a chance to people of different communities to come closer to each other while exchanging nice things.

For Siks, Baisakhi is celebrated as the day of the creation of Khalsa Panth. Culturally, many in India celebrate Baisakhi as a harvest festival, he said.

He reported that in 1699, in the Punjab, the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, asked a crowd of thousands if anyone would be willing to give their Guru a head. In response, five men, all of different castes and backgrounds, rose up to offer their heads to their teachers.

Disturbing moments followed when Guru Gobind Singh Ji put the men in a tent, to come out with a bloody sword. However, the men came out wearing what is now known as traditional Sik clothing.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji then publicly started the men, before asking them to do the same for him. These men, later known as Panj Pyare (five lovers), were the first members of the Khalsa Panth, he said.

He added that this year is a great omen that the festivals of Hindus, Muslims and brothers as they are falling in the same week.

Raina said deserving and needy people should be kept in mind when celebrating festivals. He said the rich class should always think of the poor so that they too can participate in the festivities.

In northern Kashmir, worshipers from the Sikh community visited Gurudawara Chatti Padshahi in Baramulla, Khawaja Bagh and Paranpila in Uri

In South Kashmir, Baisakhi was celebrated in many places. People continued to pour into the Gurudawaras in Mattan, Singhpora and Hutmora.

Similar reports were received from Jammu.

Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Navreh

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits celebrated the Navreh festival with joy today. Navreh is the start of the New Year for Kashmiri Pandits. In Navreh, they arrange various items on the plate last night with each item having its own significance.

The items listed on the plate filled with rice (Thal) have symbolic meaning and share the same thing. Rice represents abundance, life, growth, development, expansion and prosperity, said Dr Amit Wanchoo, a Kashmir Pandit.

He said that cottage cheese is a symbolic representation of fullness, stability and cohesion in life and bread represents absorption, expansion and integration into one’s socio-cultural environment.

Walnuts are also placed on the plate, which indicate regeneration, evolutionary process, continuity and flow of life. A gold coin on the plate represents good luck, prosperity and wealth and material strength, he said.

Medicinal herb is a symbolic representation of disease-free life and good health. Flowers (Gold, Yamberzal and other flowers) represent freshness, hope, fragrance, compassion and a sense of concern in life, Wanchoo said.

He said the pen symbolizes wisdom, knowledge, awareness, penetration, enlightenment, learning, and the brilliance of intellectual salt is supposed to generate positive energy and ward off negative retardants and bad luck.

The mirror because of its reflective attribute stands for doubling prosperity, in addition to all the good life events, he said.

Pandits paid homage to various temples and prayed for peace and prosperity. Special prayers were held at Ram Mandir in Barbar Shah, Durga Nag Mandir, Kathleshwar Mandir in Habba Kadal, Hanuman Mandir Hari Singh High Street and other temples throughout Kashmir.

Worshipers gathered at Ram Mandir in Barbar Shah where they recited Bhajans and prayed for the speedy recovery of COVID19 patients.

On this occasion, members of the Muslim community greeted the Pandits and exchanged cakes.