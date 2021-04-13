Iran says it will enrich uranium to 60 percent purity after the Natanz attack





Iran will begin enriching uranium with 60 percent higher purity than ever before after the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday. Abbas Araghchi told state press Iran that Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations atomic observer, of its intentions.. The Guardian told NBC News that Tehran had informed the agency of its plans. The decision to increase the level of enrichment will be seen as a further reduction of Iran ‘s compliance with the restrictions on its nuclear program agreed in its 2015 agreement with world powers. Iran had enriched uranium by up to 20 percent. Under the nuclear deal, it agreed to enrich uranium alone to 3.67 percent. On Monday, Iran blamed Israel for a weekend sabotage attack on Natanz that damaged the centrifuges it uses to enrich uranium there and warned it would retaliate for the attack. Details remain scarce for the weekend attack. Iran has repeatedly said it does not seek a nuclear weapon and that doing so would be contrary to Islamic teachings. Araghchi’s announcement comes amid ongoing negotiations over the deal aimed at bringing the United States back into the pact after former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018. President Joe Biden has said he is open to returning to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and linking Iran to restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for relief from US and international sanctions. Download NBC News app for news and policies But the two sides have so far not agreed on how to revive the pact. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States began in Vienna last week. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned after the Natanz attack that the nuclear facility would be rebuilt with more advanced machines. The Zionists wanted revenge against the Iranian people for their success in lifting the sanctions, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted Zarif as saying. But we do not allow (it) and we will take revenge for this action against the Zionists. A former U.S. intelligence official told NBC News that the attack significantly reversed Iran’s nuclear program, but should be seen as part of a pattern of action, including other explosions and the killing of nuclear scientists, which together have done serious damage. . One has the ability to reach out and place God’s finger on someone’s forehead without harming civilians, the former official said. Iranians are thinking: Can we escape with anything secret that these people will not blow up and kill? They can find your most secret people, places and toys and touch them, and do it surgically in a way that does not harm civilians and leaves no fingerprints.







