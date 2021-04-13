COVID-19 The second disturbing wave; Some states have to crash RT-PCR tests: Center

Those who test negative on RAT must undergo RT-PCR tests: Rajesh Bhushan

New Delhi:

Noting that the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in India in the second wave is “worrying”, the center said states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat should step up RT-PCR tests.

Addressing a press conference, union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the center is constantly striving to assist union states and territories in tackling the pandemic in a more effective way.

He said the previous highest growth has already been overcome and “the trend is going up and this is a cause for concern”.

The previous highest increase was 94,372 daily cases in September, which is now 1,61,736 every day while daily deaths are also showing an upward trend, Mr Bhushan said.

In the case of Maharashtra, he said the average daily cases from week to week have increased significantly and reached a level above 57,000.

“Tests per million are rising but they are not moving at the average pace of daily cases. The share of RT-PCR tests is falling progressively so it is something we are constantly asking the state to address,” he said.

Mr Bhushan said the ideal proportion is 70 per cent of RT-PCR tests and 30 per cent of rapid antigen tests as both are important.

Rapid antigen tests have their value as a screening test in areas that are densely populated and in those areas that are showing recent sets of new cases. Those tested negative for RAT must undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing, he said.

For Maharashtra, the weekly positivity rate is very high at 24.66 percent and this is when RT-PCR tests are relatively low, so “we have reason to believe that if the RT-PCR percentage increases, then the positivity may show a corresponding increase and it is not specific to Maharashtra but to all such states. “

“We have offered states that if they wish then they can use mobile testing labs. These technologies are perfected all over the country and they are being offered in a cost effective way. RT-PCR machines have also been put into government electronic market government. sets up GEM so that procurement is easier and takes less time, “Mr Bhushan said.

He said in Chhattisgarh, the average daily cases up to 11504 and the RT-PCR ratio very poor.

“The weekly positivity rate in the Chattisgarh case is rising from 1.40 percent to 27.95 percent. This is another cause for concern,” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Mr Bhushan said the average of 89 cases per day has increased to 10,000 cases per day.

“The average tests per million are increasing, but not at the appropriate rate of cases. The average RT-PCR test is 45 percent and should be increased. The positive weekly rate is below 5 percent, but it is showing an increasing trend,” he said.

For Punjab, over 3000 daily cases have been reported and the average tests per million have increased but not in the same proportion as the number of cases. The share of RT-PCR is 70 percent. A decline in the weekly positivity rate is being seen, but it is still 8 per cent, he said.

In Karnataka, Mr Bhushan said out of 404 daily cases in mid-February, now 7776 new cases are being reported.

“The average RT-PCR test is quite good, it is 92.2 percent but the weekly positivity rate is increasing and is at 6.45 percent now,” he said.

In Gujarat, from 275 cases per week they have increased to 4500 cases, said Mr. Bhushan.

“Tests per million have increased significantly from 267 to 1574 but they need to increase further. If we look at the share of RT-PCR tests it still moves around 48-50 percent and needs to increase. Weekly positivity is rising again,” he said. he added.

In Prague Madhya, Mr Bhushan said out of 267 cases now the average cases per day are 4912.

“Tests per 441 million there are needed to increase it further. The RT-PCR rate is 73 percent which is a matter of satisfaction but the positive weekly rate continues to be 13.06 percent,” he said.

Tamil Nadu also has a similar situation, from 450 daily cases in mid-February the cases have increased to over 5000. The average tests per million have increased but are now decreasing. The weekly positivity rate is over 7 percent now, Mr. Bhushan said.

In Delhi, he said out of an average of 134 cases, a weekly average of over 8000 new cases are being reported now. Tests per million is 5256 should be further increased.

“The share of RT-PCR has also increased and should be further increased. The weekly positivity rate has increased,” he said.

In Haryana, daily cases have increased to 2900 every day.

“The average tests per million have increased but need to increase further. The RT-PCR share is good. It is 89.4 percent while the weekly positivity rate is constantly increasing which is a matter of concern so there is a need to increase these tests.” , said Mr. Bhushan.

“In Kerala, we were seeing a downward trend, but the cases have started to increase again in the last three weeks. In Kerala, the cases were 1800 per day, but it is again over 5000 now. The average tests per million was declining and that “The RT-PCR test should be 43 percent and that should also increase. The positive weekly rate had gone below 2 percent, it has now risen to 8.13 percent,” he said.

Mr Bhushan said that in addition to these states, cases are increasing in other parts of the country.

“These are worrying situations, but the cases are growing in other states as well. Wherever the cases increase, we advise states to step up the test, follow the treatment and follow the proper behavior and vaccination of COVID. We must implement them properly. efficient these, “he said.

Mr. Bhushan said that there are 53 central teams that are camping in 53 districts of the country which are showing an increase in cases and these central teams are assisting the district administration as well as the state administration especially the health department and the revenue officers in pandemic treatment.