Adrian Piper says commemorative dangers of Parisian slavery become an ‘international embarrassment’ + other stories

The Art Industry News is a daily summary of the most consistent developments coming from the art world and the art market. Here's what you need to know this Tuesday, April 13th.

Cambodia condemns the artist who editedSmile at the Khmer Rouge Victims Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has condemned artist Matt Loughrey for altering photos of Khmer Rouge victims to make some of them smile. The Irish artist made the edits as part of a project that painted black-and-white images to “humanize” 14,000 Cambodians executed and tortured in Tuol Sleng prison. Cambodia’s culture ministry said it considered the project to “seriously affect the dignity of the victims” and could take legal action against the artist for manipulating images belonging to the country’s Genocide Museum. Loughrey’s images have now been removed from Vicethe magazine website, where they appeared as part of an interview for the artists. (South China Morning Post)

Benin bronzes are no longer safe in the west, experts say Academics focused on cracking down on the myths surrounding the Benin bronze have dropped concerns that looted sculptures are safer in institutions in Europe and the US than they would be in Nigeria. At a recent virtual conference, art historians and museum professionals highlighted the fact that most of the bronzes that ended up in the West were sold on the open market and that their current location and condition is unknown. (ARTnews)

Adrian Piper has some thoughts on the Slavery Memorial in Paris Adrian Piper, who was one of five artists selected to create a memorial to the victims of slavery in the Tuileries Garden in Paris, has written an option tracking how the process broke down and was eventually placed on hold. She finds fault with jury members who were also members of CM98, the group that has been campaigning for the memorial for more than 20 years. In the end, she writes, these members had a unique vision for the Minimalist project featuring a plaque with engraved names reminiscent of the Maya Lin Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, DC Piper believes that by drawing a parallel between soldiers who died in the service of their country and the slaves who were trapped, chained, imported and killed, often by soldiers, would be an “international embarrassment”. (Artforum)

Damien Hirsts The last comeback is with heavy hands Art writer Mark Hudson is not particularly impressed by the first part of Gagosian’s one-year Damien Hirst takeover in London. Aside from some new gemstone works set next to the garbage bag, the rest is a mini-retrospective that includes his hyperrealistic “Fact” paintings, a cut cow head and a selection of medicine cupboards. “The timing of this exhibition may have been created to herald the return of one of the great forces of art,” Hudson writes. “However, his scattered, low-energy content left me wondering if Hirst himself is particularly interested in his art these days.” (Independent)

The future of the Howard Hodgkins Indian Art Collection in Limbo Believers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York are reportedly considering buying a collection of Indian paintings and drawings collected by the late artist Howard Hodgkin after the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford rejected them on the premise that some of the works had questions about their origins. The collection of more than 120 works dating from the 16th to the 19th centuries is worth about 7.2 million ($ 9.9 million). (custody)

Major Mondrian Comes to Christies Piet Mondrian’s classic works in the famous neo-plastic style of the artist rarely come up for auction, but Christie’s will offer Composition: Nr. II with yellow, red and blue (1927) in New York on May 11th. The unpublished estimate of the work is about $ 25 million. (ARTnews)



Vivian Suter Wins Award 2021 Meret Oppenheim The Swiss-Argentine artist won the Swiss Grand Prix for Art / Award 2021 Meret Oppenheim for achievement in art, which comes with a cash prize of CHF 40,000 (about $ 43,000). Suter is known for her vibrant nature studies in Guatemala, where she works. (ARTnews)

The Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal hires its First Black Curator Eunice Blidor is the museum’s new contemporary art curator, and the first full-time black curator in the institution’s 161-year history. Blidor previously worked as a curator, writer and freelance researcher and ran the FOFA Gallery in Montreal. (ARTnews)

Lavoiding UK Art Institutions revive their historic exhibitions Fifteen UK art institutions by Tate at the National Gallery of Scotland are reviving their historic exhibitions in digital form for the launch of a new “virtual arts ecosystem”. VOV launches April 19 online with a 10-week virtual program of exhibitions and events, available at Art Vortic, an augmented reality platform. The first season includes a virtual reversal of Andreas Gursky’s first major UK retrospective at the Hayward Gallery in 2018, and the intrusive installation of Ibrahim Mahama, Phantom Parliament, at the Manchester International Festival in 2019. (Press release)

The robbed Roman sculpture was discovered in the Antique Shop of Belgium A pair of out-of-service cops from the Italian art team encountered a stolen 1st-century Roman sculpture in a Belgian antique shop. The sculpture disappeared from an archeological site in 2011. An Italian businessman is being investigated for taking and exporting the statue abroad. (AP)

Anthony James Transforms Oxford Street with Light Light sculptor Anthony James has installed a new public artwork called constellations across the 36 screens that envelop the exterior of the Flanners Flagship store on Oxford Street. The project will be seen until April 26. (Press release)

