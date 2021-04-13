Egypt holds ship ever given over $ 900 million bill to compensate Suez Canal





An Egyptian court has ordered Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen Kaisha to pay $ 900 million in damages as a result of losses incurred when the Panamanian-flagged Ever Given prevented maritime traffic from transiting through the main global trade route.

The fat bill also includes maintenance fees and rescue operation costs, Al Ahram reported.

An international rescue operation worked all the time to move the ship from the shores of the canal, intensifying in urgent and global attention with each passing day, as ships from all over the world, carrying vital fuel and cargo, were prevented from entering channel.

Ever given was successfully re-swam on March 29 and moved to the nearby Bitter Lake to check for navigability and allow repairs to be made.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha said insurance companies and lawyers were working on the compensation claim and declined to comment further. The UK Club, the protection and compensation provider for Ever Given, said on Tuesday that they had responded to a request from the Suez Canal Authority for $ 916 million and questioned its basis. “Despite the size of the claim which was largely unsupported, the owners and their insurers have been negotiating in good faith with SCA. On April 12, a carefully considered and generous offer was made to SCA to resolve their claim,” statement tha. The British club says it is the Ever insurer given for some third party liabilities, including obstruction claims or infrastructure issues, but is not the insurer for the ship or cargo itself. Her statement went on to explain why the UK Club believes the size of the claim is not valid. The KCS has not provided a detailed justification for this extremely large claim, which includes a claim of US $ 300 million for a “reward rescue” and a claim of US $ 300 million for a “loss of reputation.” no pollution and no reported The ship was restored after six days and the Suez Canal immediately resumed their commercial operations.The claim filed by the SCA also does not include the rescue professional claims for their rescue services which the owners and their signers of the hull expect to receive separately, “the UK Club said in a statement. The cargo of the ship has been seized until the dispute is resolved, according to the Suez Canal Authority. More than 400 ships were blocked from passing through the main transport lane when the Ever Given collided on March 23rd. The circumstances that led to the situation are still being investigated separately by the Egyptian authorities.

CNN’s Mostafa Salem reported from Abu Dhabi and Mai Nishiyama from Tokyo.

