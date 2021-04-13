ALBANIA INTERNATIONAL GROUP ANIMALS DID NOT BECOME AFTER THE REVIEW OF THE TARD BOARD OF ESTABLISHMENT OF TTS DIRECTORS

No dogs left behind (NDLB), a global animal rescue organization, is proud to announce its inaugural Young Heroes board. This Junior Board of Directors was created to help high school and high school students develop leadership skills, provide them with community service and fundraising opportunities, and engage a youth perspective to help grow the organization.

Jeffrey Barry, Founder and President of NDLB, is a big proponent of youth involvement in the organization. Young people are our future in this movement, Barry explains. Teaching youth has always been an essential part of the NDLBs mission, with Berry going to schools in China to teach school-age children about animal welfare.

When co-chairs Ava Finnegan (15) and Erin Finnegan (14) first approached Barry to get more involved, he was all inside. The sisters began volunteering with the NDLB as transportation volunteers, greeting arriving dogs in the U.S. and joining them with adoptive parents.

The more they participated, the more involved they wanted to become. The girls approached me to set up a small board and got up from there Barry said.

From left to right: Ava Finnegan (15), Erin Finnegan (14), Jeffrey Barry, Connor Finnegan (13)



The sisters have been particularly active with fundraising and awareness initiatives, helping to grow NDLBs social media platforms such as YouTube and Tik Tok, and recruiting volunteers for the organization. As co-chairs of the youth board, they also actively participate in meetings with the NDLB leadership team and hold weekly meetings with Barry.

The Junior Board has already made measurable improvements to the No Dogs Left Behind explains Barry. For example, with Tik Tok alone, we have seen a 33% increase in our one-time donations and a 30% increase in adoption applications. Great grief!

Serving on the Junior Board is a great opportunity to learn about philanthropy, gain leadership experience and actually see how our ideas and actions can make an impact and help these dogs that have been saved from slaughter , according to Ava. Her sister Erin agrees, noting that I really feel valued as part of the NDLB leadership team. When we make suggestions for new things to do or new ways to raise awareness, the team listens and takes our advice.

It can be difficult for teens to find organizations that are acceptable to young people, especially those under the age of 16. Ava points out, not only are young people encouraged to volunteer with NDLB, but New Board members are actually treated as respected team members. Erin agrees: Even though I am the youngest member of the Board, I always feel listened to when I make a suggestion or ask a question. Truly it is truly amazing to feel like I am helping to make a difference on a global platform.

The entire NDLB management team wants the Board of Directors of Youth to grow. We know that engaging our young people and listening to their ideas will help develop compassionate, thoughtful leaders whose vision is not limited to our specific mission but to the well-being of all animals and society as a whole, Barry said. Our small board will gain valuable leadership experience and will be our youth ambassador for No Dogs Left Behind and its mission.

The Co-Chairs of the Junior Board of Directors are currently looking for interested high school and high school students who want to get more involved to help make changes for animals around the world. All ages 11 to 18 are encouraged to apply to No dogs left behind.

Anyone interested in donating, adopting, promoting or volunteering, please visit No dogs left behind.

From left to right: Erin Finnegan (14), Fawn, a survivor of a slaughterhouse available for adoption, Ava Finnegan (15)



About any dog ​​that is not left behind:

No dogs left behind operates boots on the ground in China, fighting on the front lines to save dogs from the illegal dog meat trade. They work practically with local activists through emergency response, pulling dogs directly from slaughterhouses, dog meat trucks, wet markets and traffickers. Their mission extends beyond borders, advocating for the creation and enforcement of animal welfare laws and raising awareness of a sustainable world free of cruelty in which no animal is raped, exploited, tortured or slaughtered for commercial goods or profit. With nearly 500 survivors in their care, No Dogs Left Behind operates shrines in Dayi and Gongyi, China.

